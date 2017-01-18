World / Europe

HSBC says it will shift some UK-based trading staff to Paris after Britain quits EU

18 January 2017 - 13:03 PM Pamela Barbaglia and Lawrence White
Customers entering a branch of HSBC bank in Hong Kong. HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, says it will remain in Britain. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ANTONY DICKSON
Customers entering a branch of HSBC bank in Hong Kong. HSBC, Europe’s largest bank, says it will remain in Britain. Picture: AFP PHOTO/ANTONY DICKSON

Davos — HSBC would move staff generating about a fifth of its UK-based trading revenue to Paris after Brexit, CE Stuart Gulliver said on Wednesday.

He said in an interview at World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Gulliver said: "We will move in about two years time when Brexit becomes effective."

HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, had the licences it needed for the move, Gulliver said. It had to set up an intermediate holding company in France.

HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses those trading jobs, made a $384m profit in the UK in 2015, said the company.

Gulliver has been outspoken about the impact of the Brexit vote, saying just after the referendum last June that his bank could move about 1,000 jobs to Paris.

Rainforest destruction ‘funded by HSBC’

Greenpeace International slammed HSBC for allegedly funding palm oil companies in Indonesia that it maintains have destroyed tropical rainforests
Companies
8 hours ago

Bosses sound Brexit alarm

London Stock Exchange CEO warns of 232,000 job cuts, loss of clearing business and Europe-wide instability
World
7 days ago

Some of Britain’s financial services players said they would speed up plans to move business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country would quit the EU’s single market.

Banks had hoped initially that Britain could retain the single-market access that enables them to trade and sell all financial products from London so they would not have to move staff.

Financial firms are pushing for a transitional period in case it proves hard to negotiate a favourable deal or if divorce talks take longer than two years.

HSBC shares were up 1% by 8.21am GMT as the broader European banks index eased 0.8%.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Donald Trump’s choice of health secretary may ...
World / Americas
2.
Brexit a spanner in the works for LSE and ...
World / Europe
3.
Evacuations underway as central Italy hit by more ...
World / Europe
4.
Nigerian plan for ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Rainforest destruction ‘funded by HSBC’
Companies

Bosses sound Brexit alarm
World / Europe

Banks and resources triumph in tough 2016
Companies

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.