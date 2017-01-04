Banks and resources triumph in tough 2016

The JSE all share ended 2016 flat (-0.08%), meaning passive investors made no money, with real returns battered by an inflation rate of more than 6%.

With hindsight, the place to be in 2016 was in resources or banks, or in a specialised sectoral unit trust.

Investors following an active strategy could have done even worse, as the rand-hedge dominated industrial index ended the year 8.59% lower.

Stalwarts such as Naspers lost 5%. Richemont dropped 18.69% and British American Tobacco was 10.83% lower.

John Biccard’s much-maligned Investec Value Fund trumped them all with a 61% annual return. Investors who could stomach the fund’s 12% retreat in 2015 have been vindicated as Biccard’s faith in miners such as Implats and AngloGold Ashanti paid off.

The banking index rose 26.97% in 2016, but financials ended flat. Specialised unit trust funds tend to combine the two sectors, so banking investors might not have reaped enough of the benefits.

Considering that the South African listed property index was adversely affected by the Brexit-exposed Capital & Counties and Intu, the eventual average annual return of 3.84% was quite respectable.

But miners were the clear winners, with Kumba Iron Ore rocketing 285% and Anglo American delivering growth of 182%. The Satrix Resi rose 28%.

The good news is that miners might have some legs yet.

Higher rates in the US, usually negative for commodities, are not expected to drag miners down that much, with gold a safe-haven favourite.