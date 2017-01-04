COMPANY COMMENT:
Banks and resources triumph in tough 2016
Passive investors with exposure to index funds will not be happy with 2016. But those who stock-picked the right sectors are smiling all the way to the bank.
The JSE all share ended 2016 flat (-0.08%), meaning passive investors made no money, with real returns battered by an inflation rate of more than 6%.
With hindsight, the place to be in 2016 was in resources or banks, or in a specialised sectoral unit trust.
Investors following an active strategy could have done even worse, as the rand-hedge dominated industrial index ended the year 8.59% lower.
Stalwarts such as Naspers lost 5%. Richemont dropped 18.69% and British American Tobacco was 10.83% lower.
John Biccard’s much-maligned Investec Value Fund trumped them all with a 61% annual return. Investors who could stomach the fund’s 12% retreat in 2015 have been vindicated as Biccard’s faith in miners such as Implats and AngloGold Ashanti paid off.
The banking index rose 26.97% in 2016, but financials ended flat. Specialised unit trust funds tend to combine the two sectors, so banking investors might not have reaped enough of the benefits.
Considering that the South African listed property index was adversely affected by the Brexit-exposed Capital & Counties and Intu, the eventual average annual return of 3.84% was quite respectable.
But miners were the clear winners, with Kumba Iron Ore rocketing 285% and Anglo American delivering growth of 182%. The Satrix Resi rose 28%.
The good news is that miners might have some legs yet.
Higher rates in the US, usually negative for commodities, are not expected to drag miners down that much, with gold a safe-haven favourite.
Narendra Modi likes to defy expectations, writes Lex in the Financial Times. The Indian prime minister overused mitron, Hindi for "friends", announcing a surprise cancellation of high-value banknotes in November.
He insisted all 500 rupee ($7.35) and 1,000 rupee bills exchanged was meant to drag cash transactions in the
black economy above board, benefiting the formal economy.
Instead, broad activity may have been hurt. Small traders have reported drops in business of up to half. The Nikkei India manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell for the first time in 12 months.
HSBC says the hit could be as much as one percentage point off GDP growth, which has been running at 7.3%.
Meanwhile, an expected boost to government finances from a write-off of undeclared currency will not materialise: nine-tenths of the value
of cancelled notes, which totalled 15.5-trillion rupee, has been returned.
As bank deposits swelled, government bond yields and bank rates fell. The State Bank of India began the new year by cutting short-term lending rates by nearly one percentage point. But the potential growth fillip bears risks. Last month’s Financial Stability Report from India’s central bank highlighted weakening banking profit. Lower rates could make it worse.
Moreover, Modi is promoting digital transactions India’s financial infrastructure may struggle to service. Modi made few friends, as his New Year speech tacitly acknowledged.
• Neels Blom edits Company Comment
