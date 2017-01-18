Rainforest destruction ‘funded by HSBC’

Jakarta — Environmental group Greenpeace International on Tuesday slammed HSBC Holdings for allegedly funding palm oil companies in Indonesia that it maintains have destroyed tropical rainforests.

HSBC and other banks had lent to palm oil companies that were "responsible for unacceptable activities", Greenpeace

said in a report, highlighting loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars given out by the London-based bank since 2012 to six companies allegedly responsible for deforestation

in Indonesia.

The report, which also alleges violations of labour laws and operating licences, follows a trend of increasing pressure being brought to bear by green groups on corporations in Europe to clean up their supply chains in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

"By providing financing without proper diligence on sustainability, banks enable the palm oil sector’s destructive practices to continue," Greenpeace said.

"HSBC’s policies prohibit the financing of operations that are illegal, damage high-conservation value forest … or violate the rights of workers and local people," the bank said.

"We are not aware of any current instances where customers are alleged to be operating outside our policy and where we have not taken, or are not taking, appropriate action," it said.

Reuters