Theresa May denies ‘muddled thinking’ in Brexit strategy

"I hope you will continue to challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking and that you will never be afraid to speak the truth to those in power," Rogers wrote in a resignation note to colleagues. "The government will only achieve the best for the country if it harnesses the best experience we have."

Free Movement

Asked about the tradeoff between single-market membership and free movement of people, which will be at the heart of the negotiations, May said Sunday it will be about "getting the right relationship, not about keeping bits of membership".

"We are leaving. We are coming out. We are not going to be a member of the EU any longer, so the question is what is the right relationship for the UK to have with the European Union when we are outside," she said.

"We will be able to have control of our borders, control of our laws, but we still want the best possible deal for UK companies to be able to trade in and within the EU and European companies to operate and trade in the UK."

Steve Baker, who leads a grouping of about 60 Eurosceptic MPs from May’s Conservative Party, said the premier’s comments were "great news for the UK".

"This is welcome clarification of a sensible position by the prime minister," Baker said. "The best outcome for the UK is an ambitious trade deal plus control of our laws, trade policy and borders."

Competing Factions

While Baker’s support will be welcomed by May, it will fuel allegations from opposition parties that the prime minister’s attempts to balance the competing factions in her party mean she is not acting in the interests of the rest of the country.

"My worry is that Theresa May, instead of behaving like a prime minister should, is putting the leadership of her own deeply divided party ahead of her responsibilities as prime minister," Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told the BBC.