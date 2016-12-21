German cabinet expands camera spying in public places after attacks

Berlin — German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet approved legislation on Wednesday to expand video surveillance in public and commercial spaces in response to a spate of attacks.

Two days after a truck rammed a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12, Merkel’s cabinet acted amid revived debate over public security. The legislation, loosening data-protection restrictions in certain cases, is part of a coalition agreement reached last month.

Merkel’s government was tested by a series of violent acts in July, including a shooting spree in Munich that left 10 dead and a suicide bombing in Ansbach that injured bystanders at a festival.

The cabinet also approved bodycams for federal police officers, a response to what the Interior Ministry calls an increase in violent offences against police.

Bloomberg