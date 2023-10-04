Typhoon Koinu bears down on Taiwan

A man takes pictures of the waves breaking on the shore near the Fugang fishing harbor as Typhoon Koinu approaches, in Taitung, Taiwan, on October 4 2023. Picture: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/REUTERS
Typhoon Koinu headed towards southern Taiwan on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and winds and leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights as well as the suspension of work and schools.
Koinu is expected to make landfall on the southeastern coast near the city of Taitung on Thursday morning as a category three typhoon, but weaken as it crosses the island’s southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
The heaviest rain is expected along mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, though the typhoon will also affect the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.
In Taitung, fishermen secured their boats in port, as waves gradually became more intense along the east coast.
“We are worried that the rain and wind will be very strong when the typhoon makes landfall, so from our end we will strengthen typhoon prevention, and we hope local residents stay alert and be careful,” said Chen Chia-chen from Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council.
Kaohsiung and the neighbouring city of Tainan suspended work and classes from 10am GMT and all day on Thursday.
The capital, Taipei, was lashed by squalls but isn’t expected to be badly affected. Offices and schools remained open as normal.
Taiwanese airlines cancelled 87 domestic flights, while 25 international ones were also cancelled, the transport ministry said.
After passing through Taiwan, the typhoon will head towards southern China’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces and then Hong Kong, where it is likely to weaken further to become a tropical storm.
Hong Kong’s Weather Observatory said Koinu will enter within 800km of the financial hub on Wednesday afternoon. The observatory will issue the lowest typhoon signal, 1, on Wednesday night.
Typhoon Koinu bears down on Taiwan
Flights, work and school cancelled as tropical cyclone is forecast hit southeastern coast on Thursday
Typhoon Koinu headed towards southern Taiwan on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and winds and leading to the cancellation of more than 100 flights as well as the suspension of work and schools.
Koinu is expected to make landfall on the southeastern coast near the city of Taitung on Thursday morning as a category three typhoon, but weaken as it crosses the island’s southern tip and enters the Taiwan Strait, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
The heaviest rain is expected along mountainous and sparsely populated parts of Pingtung county in the south and the east coast counties of Taitung and Hualien, though the typhoon will also affect the major southern port city of Kaohsiung.
In Taitung, fishermen secured their boats in port, as waves gradually became more intense along the east coast.
“We are worried that the rain and wind will be very strong when the typhoon makes landfall, so from our end we will strengthen typhoon prevention, and we hope local residents stay alert and be careful,” said Chen Chia-chen from Taiwan’s Ocean Affairs Council.
Kaohsiung and the neighbouring city of Tainan suspended work and classes from 10am GMT and all day on Thursday.
The capital, Taipei, was lashed by squalls but isn’t expected to be badly affected. Offices and schools remained open as normal.
Taiwanese airlines cancelled 87 domestic flights, while 25 international ones were also cancelled, the transport ministry said.
After passing through Taiwan, the typhoon will head towards southern China’s Guangdong and Fujian provinces and then Hong Kong, where it is likely to weaken further to become a tropical storm.
Hong Kong’s Weather Observatory said Koinu will enter within 800km of the financial hub on Wednesday afternoon. The observatory will issue the lowest typhoon signal, 1, on Wednesday night.
Reuters
Ukraine’s parliament hits back at Musk for mocking Zelensky
Van der Dussen says Proteas’ bases covered for World Cup as Bavuma returns
Red flag over slowing growth in East Asian economies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Swiss glaciers have lost 10% of volume in past two years
Libya flood deaths expose climate chasm
Thirsty data centres leave Latin Americans parched
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.