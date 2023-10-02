World / Europe

Ukraine’s parliament hits back at Musk for mocking Zelensky

Kyiv says X owner is spreading Russian propaganda after he took a swipe at their president’s pleas for aid

02 October 2023 - 15:41
by Max Hunder
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS
Elon Musk. Picture: REUTERS

Kyiv — Ukraine’s parliament and its speaker taunted billionaire Elon Musk on Monday after he posted a meme on his social media platform mocking President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas for wartime assistance from the West.      

Musk owns SpaceX, which provides Starlink satellite communication services that are vital for Ukraine’s defence effort, but his statements have sometimes angered Kyiv since the full-scale invasion launched by Russia in February 2022.

Early on Monday, Musk posted a meme on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Zelensky and the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.”

The Ukrainian leader and his top lieutenants have appealed to their allies throughout the war to secure billions of dollars of military aid to weather and push back Russia’s invasion.

The speaker of Ukraine’s parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, hit out at Musk’s jibe with his own post on X. “The case when ... [Elon Musk] tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” an apparent reference to SpaceX’s failed rocket launch in April.

Ukraine’s parliament, on its official page on X, accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda.”

A Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, who has criticised some of Musk’s statements in the past, said in a post on X that being silent or ironic about Ukraine plays into the hands of Russian propaganda.

“Unfortunately, not everyone and not always, while being significant media figures, but being thousands of kilometres away from the war’s epicentre, is able to realise what the daily bombardments and cries of children losing their parents are.”

Ukrainian officials criticised Musk earlier in the war for suggesting they should consider giving up land for peace, a position that Kyiv has staunchly rejected.

Zelensky visited the US in September and met top officials in a bid to secure further aid. Over the weekend, aid for Ukraine was omitted from a stopgap funding measure passed by Congress to avert a US government shutdown. The US has been the largest single donor to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, giving tens of billions of dollars in military and financial aid.

Reuters

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Bank of Japan to hike bond buying as benchmark ...
World / Asia
2.
World Bank trims China’s outlook for 2024
World / Asia
3.
Ukraine’s parliament hits back at Musk for ...
World / Europe
4.
UN migration chief wants new solutions to ...
World / Europe
5.
South America farmers turn to cocoa amid price ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

UN migration chief wants new solutions to Mediterranean migrant deaths

World / Europe

EU calls on tech giants to battle ‘Russian disinformation’ ahead of polls

World / Europe

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: New leaps and bounds for the AI poster-problem child

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.