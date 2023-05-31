North Korean satellite crashes into the sea

Rand remains under huge pressure as US House of Representatives prepares to vote on the deal to increase the government’s spending cap
A North Korean satellite launch on Wednesday ended in failure, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, North Korean state media said, and the South’s military said it had recovered parts of the launch vehicle.
The new “Chollima-1" satellite launch rocket failed because of instability in the engine and fuel system, state news agency KCNA reported.
The flight was the nuclear-armed state’s sixth satellite launch attempt, and the first since 2016. It was intended to put North Korea’s first spy satellite in orbit.
The failure of the launch emergency alerts and brief evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan. The notices were withdrawn with no danger or damage reported.
South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the military was conducting a salvage operation to recover what is believed to be parts of the space launch vehicle.
The military shared pictures of a large cylindrical object floating in the sea about 200km off the west coast island of Eocheongdo. George William Herbert, adjunct professor at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies and a missile consultant, said the images showed at least part of a rocket, including an “interstage” section designed to connect to another stage.
It is most likely a liquid-fuel rocket, and a round, brown object inside is probably a propellant tank for either fuel or oxidiser, Herbert added.
Officials from the US, Japan, South Korea held a phone call, where they “strongly condemned” the launch, Japan’s foreign ministry said in a statement. “The three countries will stay vigilant with high sense of urgency.”
North Korea had said it would launch its first military reconnaissance satellite between May 31 and June 11 to boost monitoring of US military activities.
South Korea last week placed satellites in orbit with a domestically designed and produced rocket for the first time, and China sent three astronauts to its space station as part of crew rotation on Tuesday.
The North Korean rocket plunged into the sea “after losing thrust due to the abnormal starting of the second-stage engine”, KCNA reported, in an unusually candid admission of a technical failure by the North.
Pyongyang’s National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) will investigate the “serious defects” and take action to overcome them before conducting a second launch as soon as possible, KCNA said.
Warnings issued
North Korea appeared to have rushed its satellite launch after Seoul’s recent space rocket launch, a South Korean lawmaker said, citing his country’s intelligence agency. Lawmaker Yoo Sang-beom said North Korea’s leader was believe to have observed the launch and Pyongyang may need several weeks at least to fix its rocket's problems.
“Even if this satellite launch is a failure, General Secretary Kim Jong Un himself has made clear that this satellite is the first of many,” said Atsuhito Isozaki, professor of North Korean studies at Keio University in Japan. “This won’t be the end of those efforts.”
Lee Choon Geun, honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute, said it was a rare opportunity for South Korea to retrieve part of a North Korean rocket, and perhaps even the satellite. Analysts say North Korea’s capacity for constructing sophisticated satellites remains unproven.
In data provided to international authorities before the launch, North Korea said the rocket would fly south, with stages and other debris expected to fall over the Yellow Sea and into the Pacific Ocean.
Air raid sirens sounded across the South Korean capital of Seoul at about 9.32pm GMT on Tuesday as the city warned citizens to prepare for a potential evacuation. Later alerts said the warning had been a mistake.
“I was so panicked,” said Lee Juyeon, 33, a resident in the city of about 10-million people who was preparing to shelter in a basement with her young child before learning it was a false alarm.
The Japanese government also issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa to take cover indoors early on Wednesday morning.
It later said the rocket wouldn’t fly into Japanese territory and lifted the warnings. Japan had this week vowed to shoot down any projectile that threatened its territory.
Missile technology
The White House condemned the launch, which used ballistic missile technology, and said it was assessing the situation in co-ordination with allies.
Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, said North Korea’s rocket disappeared from radar above the Yellow Sea and did not make it into space.
Japan strongly condemns the launch and has lodged a complaint to Pyongyang through diplomatic channels in Beijing, he said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the launch, a spokesperson said, noting any use of ballistic missile technology breached Security Council resolutions.
Reuters
North Korean satellite crashes into the sea
Flight was the nuclear-armed state's sixth satellite launch attempt, intended to put its first spy satellite in orbit
