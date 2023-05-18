Australian EV boom faces charging infrastructure hurdle

Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, the industry is struggling with infrastructure hurdles and grid connectivity issues to support a timely rollout of charging stations
Sydney — Australians are starting to buy electric vehicles (EVs) in large numbers, and the government is trying to accelerate the adoption of cleaner cars, but industry executives say installing chargers rapidly enough to meet the boom will not be easy.
Environmentally conscious Australians keen for EVs got a boost last month when the government announced plans to set vehicle emissions standards in the last developed country, bar Russia, without them to help fix a shortage of EVs.
But public charging infrastructure remains sparse and underpowered by global standards, according to International Energy Agency (IEA) data, a potential deterrent for mass EV take-up in a vast country where chargers remain scarce outside cities.
Australia has less than one-third the number of public chargers for every EV on the road compared with the global average, despite being home to one of the world’s most successful charger manufacturers, Tritium.
Challenges obtaining equipment, delays plugging public chargers into the grid and shaky economics mean a mass build-out cannot be done overnight, industry executives said.
Australia has less than one-third the number of public chargers for every EV on the road compared with the global average.
“All of that takes a long time, so you won’t physically see chargers popping up everywhere over the next year,” said Carly Irving-Dolan, CEO of NRMA Energy and Infrastructure.
NRMA, a motoring services organisation, is partnering with government to build 135 charging sites across the national highway network over the next two to three years, adding to the 2,392 sites available around Australia.
After a decade under a conservative government that opposed EV adoption, the country’s Labor government, which won power a year ago, has launched a national EV strategy and doubled funding for cleaner transport to A$500m ($339m).
EV sales are already trending up, accounting for 8% of all car sales in April, up from 1.1% a year earlier.
Demand uncertainty
Despite the government’s EV push, uncertainty remains over how tough its vehicle emission standards will be.
The risk is weak standards leave Australia a dumping ground for dirty cars, limit the supply of new EVs and undermine the economics of charge operators, said Geoff Brady, COO at electric charger operator Evie Networks.
“We’re building infrastructure in advance of demand to support the transition. If the cars aren’t on the road, that’s a risk for our economics,” Brady said.
If the new standards work to incentivise automakers to import sufficient clean cars, Australians will finally see a wider range of EVs in a market where roughly half of all EVs sold in 2022 were made by Tesla.
To help get over the cloudy economics of installing chargers, the federal and state governments have been helping fund rollouts, including backing NRMA and Evie Networks.
Plugging in
Australia’s abundant sunshine and the world’s highest per capita uptake of rooftop solar means home charging is not a major problem. The challenge is the expansion of public chargers, especially in regional areas, where the power infrastructure to support fast chargers is often scarce or absent.
The country’s public chargers tend to be underpowered, with 0.5kW of public charging per EV vs an average 2.4kW worldwide.
Expansion of public chargers is slow as operators face long delays connecting to the grid. An Evie report filed to the government funding administrator in October said the process of connecting to the grid was “expensive and inefficient”.
BP is aiming for roughly 300 chargers across its petrol stations in Australia by the end of 2024. The rollout, which began last October, started with a single 75kW charger per site in part because of issues getting more capacity from the grid, said Andrew Worboyes, EV operations manager at BP Pulse.
Installing multiple chargers or high-powered units can add up to 12 months to a project, and massive global demand means up to 18-month waits for ultra-fast chargers ordered today, he said. Irving-Dolan said NRMA had four- to six-month waits.
“The lead times are one of the biggest problems that the average punter who buys an EV and expects to see a fast charger everywhere doesn't understand,” Worboyes said.
Numerous studies must be done to make sure chargers, which often use as much power as several homes or businesses, do not dim the lights for existing customers, said Ausgrid chief customer officer Rob Amphlett Lewis, which runs the biggest transmission network in New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state.
“It’s like the introduction of mass air conditioning in the 90s and early 2000s; it will take big investment,” Lewis said.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australian EV boom faces charging infrastructure hurdle
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, the industry is struggling with infrastructure hurdles and grid connectivity issues to support a timely rollout of charging stations
