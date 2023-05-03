Life / Motoring

NEWS

Toyota shifts gears to embrace an electric future

Once a ‘laggard’, the Japanese automaker is now fully committed to electrification under new leadership

03 May 2023 - 17:08 David Shepardson
A visitor to the 2022 Washington Auto Show takes pictures of an electric Toyota Rhombus concept car. Picture: REUTERS
A visitor to the 2022 Washington Auto Show takes pictures of an electric Toyota Rhombus concept car. Picture: REUTERS

White House senior adviser John Podesta said Toyota “had been the laggard” on producing electric vehicles (EVs), but is now “fully committed” after he met recently with senior company officials at the Japanese automaker.

“I think they’re going to stick with plug-in hybrids for a while, maybe longer than some of the other companies, but they’re now committed under their new leadership to electrification,” Podesta told Reuters reporters and editors in a round-table meeting on Tuesday.

He met with Toyota Research Institute (TRI) CEO Gill Pratt and Toyota North America chief administrative officer Christopher Reynolds.

Last month, Toyota said it would introduce 10 new battery-powered models and target sales of 1.5-million EVs a year by 2026.

Toyota, including its Lexus luxury brand, now has just three battery models on the market and last year sold fewer than 25,000 of them worldwide.

Investors and environmental groups have criticised Toyota as slower to embrace battery-powered cars than Tesla and others.

Toyota in August said it would boost its investment in a planned North Carolina battery plant from $1.29bn to $3.8bn.

Last month, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed sweeping emissions cuts for new cars and trucks through 2032. The EPA estimates 67% of new vehicle sales by then will be EVs.

The Biden administration has repeatedly declined to endorse setting a firm date to phase out petrol-only vehicles as California has done. “I don’ think we think that’s necessary at this point,” Podesta said on Tuesday.

White House infrastructure adviser Mitch Landrieu and Podesta met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk in January. Landrieu said in the joint Reuters interview with Podesta the administration had constructive conversations with Musk on EVs.

“They’re a key player. They were the first ones out there,” Landrieu said. “They were very open and workable and they’ve been a great partner.”

Biden committed to building a US network of 500,000 EV charging stations by 2030 using $7.5bn in infrastructure funds.

“We got [Tesla] ... to open up their network, which took us much closer and much faster to the eventual goal of building the spine of EV charging stations. We have 500,000 of them we have to push out. We need about 3-million plus,” Landrieu said.

Reuters

Puncture-proof airless tyres set to revolutionise crime fighting in Europe

Michelin’s Uptis airless tyres have been successfully tested by law enforcement for high-speed chases and could soon be used in autonomous vehicles
Life
1 day ago

Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Sales of Japanese vehicle brands in China down 32% in first quarter
Life
1 day ago

Mercedes Benz produces last new combustion engine model

The next-generation E-class will be built on a platform adapted for battery-powered cars as Mercedes exclusively targets battery-electric sales ...
Life
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FINAL LONG-TERM UPDATE: Isuzu D-Max earns its ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Diesel drivers rejoice: fuel prices to plummet at ...
Life / Motoring
3.
SA has a new best-selling car
Life / Motoring
4.
A starry, starry night in Sutherland
Life
5.
REVIEW: BMW 740i rocks the boat quietly
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

SA has a new best-selling car

Life / Motoring

Toyota takes one-two victory at Spa six hour

Life / Motoring

Japan’s carmakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.