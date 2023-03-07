Taiwan warns against Beijing’s ‘repeated provocations’

Metal manages to climb higher as the dollar slips
Involvement of private-sector partnerships invited in rail container corridor from Gauteng to Durban
Appointment of electricity minister described as political window-dressing
The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and president's attendance at cattle auction while ill
Pieter Engelbrecht says impact of outages on economy is devastating
The mining and manufacturing sectors have for the past decade been held hostage by structural constraints
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
Longtime acolyte Li Qiang poised to be confirmed to top post
It will be almost impossible for any nation outside the big three to challenge for the top Test ranking
And Beyond Punakha River Lodge lets you step into a sense of peace and of place
Taipei/Beijing — Taiwan will not allow “repeated provocations” from China, the island’s defence minister said on Tuesday, as China’s foreign minister said Taiwan was the “first red line” that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations.
Tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, have spiked over the past three years as Beijing ramps up diplomatic and military pressure to get Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.
China staged war games near Taiwan last August in protest over the Taipei visit of then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s plans to meet current House speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters.
Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said he was not aware of a planned meeting between Tsai and McCarthy.
“The Chinese communists use any reason to send troops,” Chiu said. “But we won’t just say ‘bring it on’. We will take a peaceful and rational approach.”
Though it hopes this does not happen, Taiwan’s military is prepared to fight, he said. “If the Chinese communists move again, the armed forces’ job is to fight. We won’t allow repeated provocations against us. We can’t accept that.”
Taiwan’s government has not announced a Tsai visit to the US, which previously she has made as stopovers on the way to countries which maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would make an announcement at an appropriate time about any foreign travel for the president but that it had nothing to announce for the time being. McCarthy has also not confirmed a meeting with Tsai.
In Beijing, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said it was “absurd” for US officials to say that Taiwan is not an internal affair of China’s.
“The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations,” he said on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament. “The US has unshakeable responsibility for causing the Taiwan question.”
China will keep working for “peaceful reunification”, but reserves the right to take all necessary measures, Qin said. “No-one should ever underestimate the firm resolve strong will and great capability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Taiwan’s government strongly disputes China’s territorial claims though has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing, and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.
One of the sources told Reuters that should the US meeting go ahead — likely in April — it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.
Four other sources, including US officials and people with knowledge of the US and Taiwan administrations’ thinking, said both sides were deeply uneasy that a future visit by McCarthy would increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait at a time when the island is preparing for its own presidential election early next year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taiwan warns against Beijing’s ‘repeated provocations’
Taipei/Beijing — Taiwan will not allow “repeated provocations” from China, the island’s defence minister said on Tuesday, as China’s foreign minister said Taiwan was the “first red line” that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations.
Tensions over democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, have spiked over the past three years as Beijing ramps up diplomatic and military pressure to get Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty.
China staged war games near Taiwan last August in protest over the Taipei visit of then US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s plans to meet current House speaker Kevin McCarthy in the US in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters.
Speaking to reporters at parliament, Taiwan defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said he was not aware of a planned meeting between Tsai and McCarthy.
“The Chinese communists use any reason to send troops,” Chiu said. “But we won’t just say ‘bring it on’. We will take a peaceful and rational approach.”
Though it hopes this does not happen, Taiwan’s military is prepared to fight, he said. “If the Chinese communists move again, the armed forces’ job is to fight. We won’t allow repeated provocations against us. We can’t accept that.”
Taiwan’s government has not announced a Tsai visit to the US, which previously she has made as stopovers on the way to countries which maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would make an announcement at an appropriate time about any foreign travel for the president but that it had nothing to announce for the time being. McCarthy has also not confirmed a meeting with Tsai.
In Beijing, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said it was “absurd” for US officials to say that Taiwan is not an internal affair of China’s.
“The Taiwan question is the core of the core interests of China, the bedrock of the political foundation of China-US relations and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations,” he said on the sidelines of China’s annual meeting of parliament. “The US has unshakeable responsibility for causing the Taiwan question.”
China will keep working for “peaceful reunification”, but reserves the right to take all necessary measures, Qin said. “No-one should ever underestimate the firm resolve strong will and great capability of the Chinese government and people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Taiwan’s government strongly disputes China’s territorial claims though has repeatedly offered talks with Beijing, and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.
One of the sources told Reuters that should the US meeting go ahead — likely in April — it did not necessarily rule out McCarthy visiting Taiwan in the future.
Four other sources, including US officials and people with knowledge of the US and Taiwan administrations’ thinking, said both sides were deeply uneasy that a future visit by McCarthy would increase tensions across the Taiwan Strait at a time when the island is preparing for its own presidential election early next year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China’s Xi calls on private sector to aim at ‘common prosperity’
Chinese brainstorm fresh and quirky ideas
India sees revival in luxury housing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.