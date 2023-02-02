World / Middle East

Israel launches airstrikes after Palestinian rocket fire

Military says strikes targeted rocket and weapons production sites used by Hamas, which controls the blockaded strip

02 February 2023 - 19:38 Nidal Al-Mughrabi
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, February 2 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS
Smoke and flames rise during Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, February 2 2023. Picture: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

Gaza — Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza on Thursday in response to Palestinian rocket fire, days after the US urged all sides to calm escalating violence.

With no reports of serious casualties, the exchange followed a familiar pattern that signalled neither side was seeking a wider conflict.

Separately, finance minister Bezalel Smotrich said Israel, which collects taxes on behalf of the Palestinian Authority (PA), would use 100-million shekels ($29.38m) from PA funds to compensate victims of Palestinian militant attacks, against stipends the PA pays to assailants’ families.

There was no immediate comment from the PA.

The military said its air strikes targeted rocket and weapons production sites used by Hamas, the Islamist militant group that controls the blockaded strip, in response to Wednesday’s rocket launch.

An unverified video circulating on social media appeared to show three rockets before launch, one of which said “female prisoners are a red line”.

Powerful explosions shook buildings and lit up the night sky over Gaza as warning sirens sounded in Israeli towns and villages around the strip warning of incoming rocket fire before dawn on Thursday.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) said it had fired some of the rockets in response to the air strikes and the “systematic aggression” against Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.

The fire exchange underlined the tensions between Israel and the Palestinians after a Palestinian gunman shot dead seven people near a synagogue on the outskirts of Jerusalem and an Israeli raid in the West Bank killed 10 Palestinians, including eight militants.

Last year was the deadliest in more than a decade in the West Bank, with violence steadily escalating after a spate of lethal Palestinian attacks in Israel, which drew stepped-up Israeli raids.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged calm on wrapping up a visit to the region on Tuesday, in which he reaffirmed Washington’s support for a two-state solution to the decades-long conflict.

Barbara Leaf, the top US diplomat for the Middle East, and US special representative for Palestinian affairs Hady Amr remained behind to continue talks between the sides and are due to meet Palestinian officials on Thursday.

In a tweet sent after Wednesday’s rocket launch, Israel’s far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who oversees prisons, said he would push ahead with plans to toughen conditions for Palestinian prisoners.

Separately, an official from the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad said a delegation from the group’s political office, led by the faction’s chief in exile, Ziyad al-Nakhala, would visit Cairo on Friday for talks which would also include the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

The official, who asked not to be identified, said the visit was scheduled before the latest violence but added the current escalation in Gaza and the West Bank would inevitably be discussed.

Reuters

Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

Netanyahu security cabinet increases gun permits for civilians to defend against street attacks
World
4 days ago

Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque

Move prompts Palestinian leader to accuse Ben-Gvir of trying to turn the shrine ‘into a Jewish temple’, while Hamas warns of ‘big clash’
World
4 weeks ago

SA-Israel relations cannot be business as usual, says Pandor

In 2023, SA will continue to strengthen its relations with Palestine through the holding of structured bilateral meetings, culminating in a state ...
National
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine officials raid home of Zelensky-linked ...
World / Europe
2.
New rockets for Ukraine will keep Russia further ...
World / Europe
3.
Australia honours Indigenous culture with new ...
World / Asia
4.
Touted new UK property law fails to expose ...
World / Europe
5.
UK teachers, train drivers and bureaucrats strike ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Israel promises swift response to synagogue shooting

World / Middle East

Israel’s far-right minister Ben-Gvir visits Al Aqsa mosque

World / Middle East

SA-Israel relations cannot be business as usual, says Pandor

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.