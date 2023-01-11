World / Asia

Suicide blast outside foreign ministry in Kabul kills 20

Suicide bomber reportedly struck when a Chinese delegation was meeting Taliban officials at the ministry

11 January 2023 - 20:06 Mohammad Yunus Yawar and Jibran Ahamad
Acting minister of minerals and petroleum of Afghanistan Shahabuddin Delawar speaks during a news conference with Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 5 2023. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS
Acting minister of minerals and petroleum of Afghanistan Shahabuddin Delawar speaks during a news conference with Wang Yu, China's ambassador in Afghanistan, in Kabul, Afghanistan, January 5 2023. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS

Kabul — A suicide bomber who detonated explosives outside the foreign ministry in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Wednesday killed 20 people, according to an information ministry official.

Ustad Fareedun, an official at the Taliban-run information ministry, said the bomber had planned to enter the foreign ministry but failed.

“Twenty people were killed and many other injured in the suicide attack,” he said.

A photo of the area, confirmed by official sources, showed at least nine people wounded or killed, lying outside the ministry as security forces attended to them.

The attacker struck at about 4pm, Kabul’s police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. He did not provide details on the number of casualties, saying officials were investigating.

The Taliban-run administration has faced an insurgency by Islamic State militants who have targeted foreigners at certain sites, including the Russian and Pakistani embassies and a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen.

The Taliban claims to have improved security since returning to power in 2021, but there have been dozens of bomb blasts and attacks since then.

Wednesday’s blast took place at a busy time of day in a heavily fortified area surrounded by checkpoints on a street housing several ministries. It reportedly happened when a Chinese delegation was meeting the Taliban at the foreign affairs ministry.

A person in a nearby office, who asked not to be named, described hearing a loud explosion and said they were evacuated from their building.

Some countries, including Turkey and China, also have embassies in the area.  

Reuters 

