Taliban bans Afghan women from parks for not dressing as ordered

A relief rally in global shares enters second day as traders bet that peaking US inflation will prompt Federal Reserve to ease pace of rate hikes
Critical to the country’s development, but heavy on greenhouse gasses, cement manufacturers must invest in low-carbon tech to aid our just transition — but government must put SA manufacturers first
The Nugent Commission found there was a huge failure of integrity and governance at Sars under former commissioner Tom Moyane
Masina to face disciplinary action after defying ANC leaders by moving against Tania Campbell
The business recue transaction involved capital raising of R250m from local and international asset managers
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
The industry is a big source of methane because it tends to leak into the atmosphere undetected from drill sites, gas pipelines and other equipment
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Brazilian racer Ricardo Mauricio blitzed the 4.309km long track in a time of 1:37:856
Kabul — Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits.
Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesperson for the ministry for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, made the comments in an interview with local media and, when asked about the restrictions, referred Reuters to audio of the interview.
“For the last 14 or 15 months we were trying to provide an environment according to Sharia (Islamic law) and our culture for women to go to the parks,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the owners of parks didn't co-operate with us very well, and also the women didn't observe hijab as was suggested. For now, the decision has been taken that they are banned,” he said, referring to the group’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.
Almost all women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf, or hijab, in public. However, the Taliban have said women should wear long flowing clothes that cover their bodies and also cover their faces, such as the all-enveloping burqa. Some women in Kabul and other urban centres do not cover their faces in public and others wear a surgical face mask.
Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women’s rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls’ high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.
It was not clear how long the park restrictions would last and whether they would be extended across Afghanistan.
Park operators in western Herat and northern Balkh and Badakhshan provinces said they had not been asked to stop women entering yet.
Some women in those provinces told Reuters they were watching the restrictions in Kabul closely and were worried they might be applied in other provinces.
“Here they haven't restricted women and girls yet but you will never know when they change their minds,” said a woman in Badakhshan who asked to remain anonymous.
The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Taliban bans Afghan women from parks for not dressing as ordered
‘The women didn’t observe hijab as was suggested [and] the decision has been taken that they are banned’
Kabul — Afghan women will no longer be allowed in parks, a spokesperson for the Taliban’s morality ministry said, in part because they had not been meeting its interpretation of Islamic attire during their visits.
Mohammad Akif Muhajir, the spokesperson for the ministry for the propagation of virtue and prevention of vice, made the comments in an interview with local media and, when asked about the restrictions, referred Reuters to audio of the interview.
“For the last 14 or 15 months we were trying to provide an environment according to Sharia (Islamic law) and our culture for women to go to the parks,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the owners of parks didn't co-operate with us very well, and also the women didn't observe hijab as was suggested. For now, the decision has been taken that they are banned,” he said, referring to the group’s interpretation of the Islamic dress code for women.
Almost all women in Afghanistan wear a headscarf, or hijab, in public. However, the Taliban have said women should wear long flowing clothes that cover their bodies and also cover their faces, such as the all-enveloping burqa. Some women in Kabul and other urban centres do not cover their faces in public and others wear a surgical face mask.
Western governments have said the Taliban needs to reverse its course on women’s rights, including a U-turn on signals they would open girls’ high schools, for any path towards formal recognition of the Taliban government.
It was not clear how long the park restrictions would last and whether they would be extended across Afghanistan.
Park operators in western Herat and northern Balkh and Badakhshan provinces said they had not been asked to stop women entering yet.
Some women in those provinces told Reuters they were watching the restrictions in Kabul closely and were worried they might be applied in other provinces.
“Here they haven't restricted women and girls yet but you will never know when they change their minds,” said a woman in Badakhshan who asked to remain anonymous.
The Taliban say they respect women's rights in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law.
Reuters
At least 19 killed in suicide attack in Kabul
China’s plan to tap into Afghanistan’s mineral resources stalls
Blast in Kabul kills two Russian embassy staff
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
At least 19 killed in suicide attack in Kabul
China’s plan to tap into Afghanistan’s mineral resources stalls
Taliban release US navy engineer in prisoner swap
US to transfer $3.5bn of Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust fund
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.