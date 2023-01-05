Chinese company ventures into Afghanistan in oil extraction deal

Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
The SA Weather Service has warned that large parts of the province can expect torrential rain on Thursday and Friday
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Financial services veteran will focus on integration of new acquisition
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Europe is set for the warmest January in years, easing an energy crunch that has hammered the region for months.
Wisemantel’s exit leaves head coach Dave Rennie hunting for an attack coach just seven months out from World Cup in France
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
Kabul — Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday.
The contract will be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC), officials told a news conference in Kabul. It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with a foreign company since taking power in 2021.
It underscores neighbouring China’s economic involvement in the region even though the Islamic State militant group has targeted its citizens in Afghanistan. “The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference.
China has not formally recognised the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the centre of a region important for Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
The Chinese company will invest $150m a year under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter. This will grow to $540m in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.
The Taliban-run administration will have a 20% partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75%, he added.
The announcement came a day after the Taliban administration said its forces killed eight Islamic State members in raids, including some behind an attack in December on a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen in the capital, Kabul.
China’s state-owned company National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) signed a contract with Afghanistan’s previous, US-backed government in 2012 to extract oil at the Amu Darya basin in the northern provinces of Faryab and Sar-e Pul. At the time, up to 87-million barrels of crude were estimated to be in Amu Darya.
Acting deputy prime minister Mullah Baradar told the news conference another Chinese company, which he did not identify, did not continue extraction after the fall of the previous government so the deal was struck with CAPEIC.
“We ask the company to continue the procedure according to international standards, also we ask them to provide for the interest of the people of Sar-e Pul,” he said. The mining minister said a condition of the deal is that the oil be processed in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1-trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors, though decades of turmoil has prevented any significant exploitation.
A Chinese state-owned company is also in talks with the Taliban-led administration over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province, another deal that was first signed under the previous government.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese company ventures into Afghanistan in oil extraction deal
It will be the Taliban’s first large commodities mining transaction since taking power
Kabul — Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration is to sign a contract with a Chinese company to extract oil from the Amu Darya basin in the country’s north, the acting mining minister said on Thursday.
The contract will be signed with Xinjiang Central Asia Petroleum and Gas Co (CAPEIC), officials told a news conference in Kabul. It will be the first major public commodities extraction deal the Taliban administration has signed with a foreign company since taking power in 2021.
It underscores neighbouring China’s economic involvement in the region even though the Islamic State militant group has targeted its citizens in Afghanistan. “The Amu Darya oil contract is an important project between China and Afghanistan,” China’s ambassador, Wang Yu, told the news conference.
China has not formally recognised the Taliban administration but it has significant interests in a country at the centre of a region important for Beijing’s Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.
The Chinese company will invest $150m a year under the contract, the spokesperson for the Taliban-run administration, Zabihullah Mujahid, said on Twitter. This will grow to $540m in three years for the 25-year contract, he said.
The Taliban-run administration will have a 20% partnership in the project, which can be increased to 75%, he added.
The announcement came a day after the Taliban administration said its forces killed eight Islamic State members in raids, including some behind an attack in December on a hotel catering to Chinese businessmen in the capital, Kabul.
China’s state-owned company National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) signed a contract with Afghanistan’s previous, US-backed government in 2012 to extract oil at the Amu Darya basin in the northern provinces of Faryab and Sar-e Pul. At the time, up to 87-million barrels of crude were estimated to be in Amu Darya.
Acting deputy prime minister Mullah Baradar told the news conference another Chinese company, which he did not identify, did not continue extraction after the fall of the previous government so the deal was struck with CAPEIC.
“We ask the company to continue the procedure according to international standards, also we ask them to provide for the interest of the people of Sar-e Pul,” he said. The mining minister said a condition of the deal is that the oil be processed in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is estimated to be sitting on untapped resources of more than $1-trillion, which has attracted the interest of some foreign investors, though decades of turmoil has prevented any significant exploitation.
A Chinese state-owned company is also in talks with the Taliban-led administration over the operation of a copper mine in eastern Logar province, another deal that was first signed under the previous government.
Reuters
Afghanistan’s Taliban government bars women from university education
TRISTEN TAYLOR: Sanctions are ineffective and produce only misery
At least 19 killed in suicide attack in Kabul
China’s plan to tap into Afghanistan’s mineral resources stalls
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Islamic State claims suicide attack targeting Chinese envoys in Kabul
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.