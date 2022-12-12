World / Asia

At least 21 casualties as attack on Kabul hotel ends

The attack comes a day after China’s ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security

12 December 2022 - 20:11 Jibran Ahmad
A building burns where gunfire was also heard in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 12 2022. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS
A building burns where gunfire was also heard in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 12 2022. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS

Kabul  — Armed men opened fire on Monday inside a hotel in central Kabul popular with Chinese nationals in an attack that ended when at least three gunmen were killed by security forces, the Taliban-run administration said.

Two foreigners were injured while trying to escape by jumping from the hotel balcony, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter.

Kabul’s Emergency Hospital, run by an Italian non-profit near the attacked hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw area, reported receiving 21 casualties — 18 injured and three dead on arrival.

Taliban sources said the attack was carried out at Longan Hotel where Chinese and other foreigners usually stay.

Videos posted on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and verified by Reuters showed smoke billowing out of one of the floors amid sounds of gunshots, while a person was seen trying to escape the attack by jumping out of a hotel window.

Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the attack took place about 2.30pm, with residents in the area saying they heard a powerful explosion followed by gunfire.

A person jumps from a hotel window during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 12 2022. Picture: AAMAJ NEWS/REUTERS
A person jumps from a hotel window during an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, December 12 2022. Picture: AAMAJ NEWS/REUTERS

The attack came a day after China’s ambassador met the Afghan deputy foreign minister to discuss security-related matters and sought more attention on the protection of its embassy.

China’s state-run Xinhua news agency said the attack happened near a Chinese guest house and its embassy in Kabul was closely monitoring the situation.

The embassy did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Several bombings have taken place in Afghanistan in recent months, including an attack on the Pakistan embassy earlier this month and a suicide blast near the Russian embassy in September. Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State.

The Taliban, which seized power after US-led foreign forces withdrew in August 2021, have said they are focused on securing the country.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Four charged in European parliament corruption ...
World / Europe
2.
Cyber spies target experts in shaping public ...
World / Asia
3.
Twenty-seven bodies dumped along road in Zambia
World / Africa
4.
Nurses walk out amid UK’s winter of strikes
World / Europe
5.
Zelensky steps up diplomacy in talks with premiers
World / Europe

Related Articles

Three killed in Pakistan as suicide bomber targets vaccination team escort

World / Asia

Taliban bans Afghan women from parks for not dressing as ordered

World / Asia

At least 19 killed in suicide attack in Kabul

World / Asia

Taliban release US navy engineer in prisoner swap

World / Middle East

US to transfer $3.5bn of Afghan central bank assets to Swiss-based trust fund

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.