China defends ‘reasonable’ retaliation against South Korea and Japan over Covid-19 travel curbs

Investors are betting that US prices cooled in December, paving the way for a more benign stance by the Fed
Broad body of global work suggests that institutional strength is a fundamental driver of sustained growth
Rovos Rail’s Blue Train is on the list of popular luxury trains for the uber wealthy
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Steinhoff says it will reconsider listing Mattress Firm once markets are favourable, and that it is considering all options for the division
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Little-known or almost extinct varieties are making a comeback as vintners adjust to changing weather.
Anderson Torres, who was security chief in the capital, Brasilia, allegedly connived in the storming of government buildings and was abroad at the time of the attacks
The departure of Ronaldo and the arrival of coach Ten Hag appear to have freed him to excel
Beijing — Chinese state media defended on Wednesday the retaliatory measures against South Korea and Japan over their Covid-19 travel curbs as “reasonable”, while Chinese tourists decried Seoul’s “insulting” treatment on social media.
China reopened its borders on Sunday after three years of isolation under the world’s strictest regime of Covid-19 restrictions, which Beijing abruptly began dismantling in early December after historic protests.
With the virus spreading unchecked among China’s 1.4-billion people after the policy U-turn, some foreign governments have raised concerns about the scale and affect of the outbreak, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying deaths are underreported.
In a first, China’s health authorities — which have been reporting five or fewer deaths a day over the past month, numbers that are inconsistent with the long queues seen at funeral homes — did not report Covid-19 fatalities data on Tuesday.
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) and the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than a dozen countries, including the US, Australia and some EU members, imposed at the start of the year requirements for pre-departure negative test results from visitors from China.
Among them, South Korea and Japan have also limited flights and require tests on arrival, with passengers showing up as positive being sent to quarantine.
In response, the Chinese embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said on Tuesday they had suspended issuing short-term visas for travellers to China, with the foreign ministry slamming the testing requirements as “discriminatory”.
China requires negative test results from visitors from all countries.
State-run nationalist tabloid Global Times defended Beijing’s retaliation as a “direct and reasonable response to protect its own legitimate interests, particularly after some countries are continuing hyping up China’s epidemic situation by putting travel restrictions for political manipulation”.
South Korean foreign minister Park Jin has said the country’s decision was based on scientific evidence. Japan lodged a protest to China over its suspending the issuance of visas for Japanese citizens.
‘Insulting’
Chinese social media anger mainly targeted South Korea, whose border measures are the strictest among the countries that announced new rules.
Flights can only land at Incheon International Airport and those who test positive on arrival are sent to a designated quarantine facility for seven days at their own cost.
Videos circulating online showed special lanes co-ordinated by soldiers in uniform for arrivals from China at the airport, with travellers given yellow lanyards with QR codes for processing test results.
State-run nationalist tabloid Global Times defended Beijing’s retaliation as a 'direct and reasonable response to protect its own legitimate interests, particularly after some countries are continuing hyping up China’s epidemic situation by putting travel restrictions for political manipulation'
One user of China’s Twitter-like Weibo said singling out Chinese travellers was “insulting” and akin to “people treated as criminals and paraded on the streets”.
Global Times reserved a separate article for South Korea, saying the measures made Chinese people suspicious that Seoul was putting up a “political show”.
“Seoul should not be surprised by China's countermeasures,” it said in the article, which also criticised “very poor” quarantine conditions.
The tensions hurt share prices of South Korean companies with exposure to China, including cosmetics makers LG H&H and Amorepacific.
Annual spending by Chinese tourists abroad reached $250bn before the pandemic, with South Korea and Japan among the top shopping destinations.
Covid-19 drugs
China is working to add new drugs to its Covid-fighting arsenal, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s oral drug molnupiravir, which was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in Tianjin, according to the northern Chinese city’s medical purchasing centre on Tuesday.
Merck has a deal for China’s Sinopharm to import and distribute the medication. The Chinese firm’s vice-president said the drug could be ready for sale before the Lunar New Year, according to local media.
Because of a severe antivirals shortages in China, many people have turned to underground channels to secure drugs, according to domestic media. Scalpers charge as much as 50,000 yuan for a box of Paxlovid, more than 20 times its original price.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the company was in talks with Chinese authorities about a price for Paxlovid, but not over licensing a generic version in China.
The sudden dismantling of China’s zero-Covid regime has caught pharmacies understocked and forced local pharmaceutical firms to extend working hours to meet demand. It has also overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria across the country.
Though international health experts have predicted at least 1-million Covid-related deaths this year, China has reported just over 5,000 since the pandemic began, a fraction of what much less populous countries have reported as they reopened.
China says it has been transparent with its data.
State media said the Covid-19 wave was already past its peak in the provinces of Henan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Sichuan and Hainan, as well as in the large cities of Beijing and Chongqing — home to more than 50- million people combined.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China defends ‘reasonable’ retaliation against South Korea and Japan over Covid-19 travel curbs
Chinese tourists decry ‘insulting’ treatment on social media, while the foreign ministry slams flight passenger testing as ‘discriminatory’
Beijing — Chinese state media defended on Wednesday the retaliatory measures against South Korea and Japan over their Covid-19 travel curbs as “reasonable”, while Chinese tourists decried Seoul’s “insulting” treatment on social media.
China reopened its borders on Sunday after three years of isolation under the world’s strictest regime of Covid-19 restrictions, which Beijing abruptly began dismantling in early December after historic protests.
With the virus spreading unchecked among China’s 1.4-billion people after the policy U-turn, some foreign governments have raised concerns about the scale and affect of the outbreak, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) saying deaths are underreported.
In a first, China’s health authorities — which have been reporting five or fewer deaths a day over the past month, numbers that are inconsistent with the long queues seen at funeral homes — did not report Covid-19 fatalities data on Tuesday.
China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) and the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
More than a dozen countries, including the US, Australia and some EU members, imposed at the start of the year requirements for pre-departure negative test results from visitors from China.
Among them, South Korea and Japan have also limited flights and require tests on arrival, with passengers showing up as positive being sent to quarantine.
In response, the Chinese embassies in Seoul and Tokyo said on Tuesday they had suspended issuing short-term visas for travellers to China, with the foreign ministry slamming the testing requirements as “discriminatory”.
China requires negative test results from visitors from all countries.
State-run nationalist tabloid Global Times defended Beijing’s retaliation as a “direct and reasonable response to protect its own legitimate interests, particularly after some countries are continuing hyping up China’s epidemic situation by putting travel restrictions for political manipulation”.
South Korean foreign minister Park Jin has said the country’s decision was based on scientific evidence. Japan lodged a protest to China over its suspending the issuance of visas for Japanese citizens.
‘Insulting’
Chinese social media anger mainly targeted South Korea, whose border measures are the strictest among the countries that announced new rules.
Flights can only land at Incheon International Airport and those who test positive on arrival are sent to a designated quarantine facility for seven days at their own cost.
Videos circulating online showed special lanes co-ordinated by soldiers in uniform for arrivals from China at the airport, with travellers given yellow lanyards with QR codes for processing test results.
One user of China’s Twitter-like Weibo said singling out Chinese travellers was “insulting” and akin to “people treated as criminals and paraded on the streets”.
Global Times reserved a separate article for South Korea, saying the measures made Chinese people suspicious that Seoul was putting up a “political show”.
“Seoul should not be surprised by China's countermeasures,” it said in the article, which also criticised “very poor” quarantine conditions.
The tensions hurt share prices of South Korean companies with exposure to China, including cosmetics makers LG H&H and Amorepacific.
Annual spending by Chinese tourists abroad reached $250bn before the pandemic, with South Korea and Japan among the top shopping destinations.
Covid-19 drugs
China is working to add new drugs to its Covid-fighting arsenal, including Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s oral drug molnupiravir, which was priced at 1,500 yuan ($221.21) per bottle in Tianjin, according to the northern Chinese city’s medical purchasing centre on Tuesday.
Merck has a deal for China’s Sinopharm to import and distribute the medication. The Chinese firm’s vice-president said the drug could be ready for sale before the Lunar New Year, according to local media.
Because of a severe antivirals shortages in China, many people have turned to underground channels to secure drugs, according to domestic media. Scalpers charge as much as 50,000 yuan for a box of Paxlovid, more than 20 times its original price.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Monday the company was in talks with Chinese authorities about a price for Paxlovid, but not over licensing a generic version in China.
The sudden dismantling of China’s zero-Covid regime has caught pharmacies understocked and forced local pharmaceutical firms to extend working hours to meet demand. It has also overwhelmed hospitals and crematoria across the country.
Though international health experts have predicted at least 1-million Covid-related deaths this year, China has reported just over 5,000 since the pandemic began, a fraction of what much less populous countries have reported as they reopened.
China says it has been transparent with its data.
State media said the Covid-19 wave was already past its peak in the provinces of Henan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Sichuan and Hainan, as well as in the large cities of Beijing and Chongqing — home to more than 50- million people combined.
Reuters
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
China retaliates against Covid curbs
Rural Chinese are ailing and dying but are not testing for Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.