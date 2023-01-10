Rural Chinese are ailing and dying but are not testing for Covid-19

Both WTI and Brent climbed 1% on Monday, after China opened its borders at the weekend for the first time in three years
Fitch’s assessment stands to reason given the constraints imposed on the country’s potential by the government
Police opened a murder docket after the shooting of university transport manager Petrus Roets last year, but the investigation has stalled
The municipality has been flagged for serious irregularities by the auditor-general
German vaccine maker seeks to speed up its biotech research beyond Covid-19 shots
Virtual power plants pool thousands of decentralised energy resources, easing loads on grids when supply is short
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
A combination of political and legal pressures makes 2023 a critical year for the administration’s environmental agenda
Group has decided to consider at least one investment in the Premier League after hosting what the country views as a successful World Cup
The Venom F5 Revolution is lighter and has more downforce to go with its amazing 1,354kW power output
Dingyan — Weng Shuiye lay back in her chair, sighing with relief as oxygen flowed from a tank into her nostrils.
Breathing problems, body aches and lethargy had prompted her to visit a hospital in her home village in Tonglu county in eastern China’s Zhejiang province for treatment.
Such symptoms are common for Covid-19, which is fast spreading across the country after China abruptly changed its zero-Covid-19 policy in December, but Weng was not tested for the disease.
“I’m not going to test, it’s just that my waist is aching,” the 77-year-old said.
It was a common reaction among patients in Tonglu, illustrating how Covid-19 is spreading across China without recognition, especially in its vast rural regions.
Health experts and countries such as the US and Japan have expressed concern about how the virus is largely unchecked across the world’s most populous country.
Official data — China reported 14,171 new symptomatic cases and three deaths for January 8 — dramatically underrepresents the true extent of the outbreak, international experts have said.
Britain-based health data firm Airfinity said late in 2022 that it expected China’s Covid-19 infections to reach their first peak on January 13 with 3.7-million cases a day.
Several residents around Tonglu county told Reuters they had Covid-19 symptoms or believed they had been infected previously, but that testing was not that common, especially for those living in the villages.
“Everyone talks about having the virus so you just assume you have it. But a lot of those in the village won’t test either, especially if they have to go to a specialised place to get a test. The conditions are not as good as that in a city where you can get an antigen test,” said Weng's niece, who gave her surname as Chen as she stood beside her aunt.
“Quite a number of my relatives and neighbours say that they have caught a cold, or they feel terrible, or they don’t have any energy. So they just stay at home.”
Testing was not compulsory for patients at any of the medical facilities visited by Reuters in recent weeks, with one doctor at the hospital visited by Weng saying that they would only recommend patients take an antigen test if they showed most of Covid-19’s 10 major symptoms.
Other data
Chinese health officials and state media have repeatedly said Covid-19 infections were peaking, though they cautioned that the number of severe cases was rising in rural areas.
Medical facilities visited this week by Reuters in Tonglu county, in one of China’s most prosperous regions known for farming, were relatively calm.
However, hospitals visited by Reuters in Shanghai and Chengdu, as well as others around the country depicted in images and videos posted on social media, showed overwhelmed emergency departments and long queues at fever clinics.
Analysts looking to get clues about the true size of the outbreak have turned to other indicators, such as how busy crematoriums are. In Tonglu county, residents described how crowded the local crematorium was, echoing what funeral home staff in other cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have told Reuters.
On Monday afternoon, about 50 family members and neighbours participated in a funeral procession for a 93-year-old woman surnamed Liu who had died on Saturday at Dingyuan village. They were only holding the mourning rites in the afternoon, not in the morning, which is traditional, due to the queues at Tonglu’s main crematorium.
Family members said they did not know if she had Covid-19 as she was not tested for the virus, although she had had trouble breathing and many people in the village and her family members had caught Covid-19 recently.
“It’s hard to say, she was so old anyway,” said a relative, declining to give his name as they lit fireworks and carried wreaths and joss sticks up a hill to lay her ashes on the top.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Rural Chinese are ailing and dying but are not testing for Covid-19
International health experts have expressed concern about how the virus is largely unchecked across the world’s most populous country
Dingyan — Weng Shuiye lay back in her chair, sighing with relief as oxygen flowed from a tank into her nostrils.
Breathing problems, body aches and lethargy had prompted her to visit a hospital in her home village in Tonglu county in eastern China’s Zhejiang province for treatment.
Such symptoms are common for Covid-19, which is fast spreading across the country after China abruptly changed its zero-Covid-19 policy in December, but Weng was not tested for the disease.
“I’m not going to test, it’s just that my waist is aching,” the 77-year-old said.
It was a common reaction among patients in Tonglu, illustrating how Covid-19 is spreading across China without recognition, especially in its vast rural regions.
Health experts and countries such as the US and Japan have expressed concern about how the virus is largely unchecked across the world’s most populous country.
Official data — China reported 14,171 new symptomatic cases and three deaths for January 8 — dramatically underrepresents the true extent of the outbreak, international experts have said.
Britain-based health data firm Airfinity said late in 2022 that it expected China’s Covid-19 infections to reach their first peak on January 13 with 3.7-million cases a day.
Several residents around Tonglu county told Reuters they had Covid-19 symptoms or believed they had been infected previously, but that testing was not that common, especially for those living in the villages.
“Everyone talks about having the virus so you just assume you have it. But a lot of those in the village won’t test either, especially if they have to go to a specialised place to get a test. The conditions are not as good as that in a city where you can get an antigen test,” said Weng's niece, who gave her surname as Chen as she stood beside her aunt.
“Quite a number of my relatives and neighbours say that they have caught a cold, or they feel terrible, or they don’t have any energy. So they just stay at home.”
Testing was not compulsory for patients at any of the medical facilities visited by Reuters in recent weeks, with one doctor at the hospital visited by Weng saying that they would only recommend patients take an antigen test if they showed most of Covid-19’s 10 major symptoms.
Other data
Chinese health officials and state media have repeatedly said Covid-19 infections were peaking, though they cautioned that the number of severe cases was rising in rural areas.
Medical facilities visited this week by Reuters in Tonglu county, in one of China’s most prosperous regions known for farming, were relatively calm.
However, hospitals visited by Reuters in Shanghai and Chengdu, as well as others around the country depicted in images and videos posted on social media, showed overwhelmed emergency departments and long queues at fever clinics.
Analysts looking to get clues about the true size of the outbreak have turned to other indicators, such as how busy crematoriums are. In Tonglu county, residents described how crowded the local crematorium was, echoing what funeral home staff in other cities such as Beijing and Shanghai have told Reuters.
On Monday afternoon, about 50 family members and neighbours participated in a funeral procession for a 93-year-old woman surnamed Liu who had died on Saturday at Dingyuan village. They were only holding the mourning rites in the afternoon, not in the morning, which is traditional, due to the queues at Tonglu’s main crematorium.
Family members said they did not know if she had Covid-19 as she was not tested for the virus, although she had had trouble breathing and many people in the village and her family members had caught Covid-19 recently.
“It’s hard to say, she was so old anyway,” said a relative, declining to give his name as they lit fireworks and carried wreaths and joss sticks up a hill to lay her ashes on the top.
Reuters
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China retaliates against Covid curbs
Covid wave past its peak in many areas of China, state media says
Chinese eager to renew passports and start travelling again
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.