Hong Kong asks Japan to drop Covid-related airport curb

60,000 travellers to be affected by need for passenger flights to land at only four Japanese airports

29 December 2022 - 08:18 Farah Master and Twinnie Siu
Hong Kong — Hong Kong's government has asked Japan to withdraw a Covid-19 restriction that requires passenger flights from the financial hub to land at only four designated Japanese airports, saying the decision will affect about 60,000 passengers.

Japan, which is a top travel destination for people from Hong Kong, said it would limit flights from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China to Tokyo's two airports, plus Osaka and Nagoya, from Friday. The decision comes during a peak travel season and ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on January 22.

“It is understood that around 250 outbound flights of Hong Kong airlines will be affected between December 30 2022 and the end of January 2023, affecting around 60,000 passengers,” the government said late on Wednesday.

City leader John Lee said the government had indicated to the Japanese government it was disappointed.

“We think that Hong Kong people should be allowed to use not just these four airports,” Lee said.

Flights of Hong Kong airlines can still carry passengers back to Hong Kong from various airports in Japan, the government said, to “ensure the smooth return of Hong Kong people from Japan and to minimise the impact to Hong Kong travellers caused by the incident”.

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it would continue to operate flights to Japan, though it would reduce these to 65 a week, down 20% from its planned schedule for January 2023.

Hong Kong Airlines and Peach Aviation announced they would cancel some flight routes because of the rules.

The US, India, Italy and Taiwan now require mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-Covid policies.

China in December began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete reopening in 2023.

The lifting of restrictions, after widespread protests against them, means Covid is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.

Reuters

