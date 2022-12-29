Hong Kong asks Japan to drop Covid-related airport curb

The removal of Covid-19 controls in China and the risk of an economic slowdown due to central banks’ efforts to control inflation have kept markets subdued
Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week
Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The grower-led consortium says it has not heard from the business rescue practitioners about its proposal to acquire the sugar giant’s key assets
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US are good news for the new year
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
The youth are the hardest hit with a 29% increase in those aged 16-24 citing long-term sickness as a reason for inactivity and a 42% increase among those aged 25-34
The 44-day stoppage for World Cup gave managers time to regroup
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Hong Kong — Hong Kong's government has asked Japan to withdraw a Covid-19 restriction that requires passenger flights from the financial hub to land at only four designated Japanese airports, saying the decision will affect about 60,000 passengers.
Japan, which is a top travel destination for people from Hong Kong, said it would limit flights from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China to Tokyo's two airports, plus Osaka and Nagoya, from Friday. The decision comes during a peak travel season and ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on January 22.
“It is understood that around 250 outbound flights of Hong Kong airlines will be affected between December 30 2022 and the end of January 2023, affecting around 60,000 passengers,” the government said late on Wednesday.
City leader John Lee said the government had indicated to the Japanese government it was disappointed.
“We think that Hong Kong people should be allowed to use not just these four airports,” Lee said.
Flights of Hong Kong airlines can still carry passengers back to Hong Kong from various airports in Japan, the government said, to “ensure the smooth return of Hong Kong people from Japan and to minimise the impact to Hong Kong travellers caused by the incident”.
Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it would continue to operate flights to Japan, though it would reduce these to 65 a week, down 20% from its planned schedule for January 2023.
Hong Kong Airlines and Peach Aviation announced they would cancel some flight routes because of the rules.
The US, India, Italy and Taiwan now require mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-Covid policies.
China in December began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete reopening in 2023.
The lifting of restrictions, after widespread protests against them, means Covid is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hong Kong asks Japan to drop Covid-related airport curb
60,000 travellers to be affected by need for passenger flights to land at only four Japanese airports
Hong Kong — Hong Kong's government has asked Japan to withdraw a Covid-19 restriction that requires passenger flights from the financial hub to land at only four designated Japanese airports, saying the decision will affect about 60,000 passengers.
Japan, which is a top travel destination for people from Hong Kong, said it would limit flights from Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China to Tokyo's two airports, plus Osaka and Nagoya, from Friday. The decision comes during a peak travel season and ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday which begins on January 22.
“It is understood that around 250 outbound flights of Hong Kong airlines will be affected between December 30 2022 and the end of January 2023, affecting around 60,000 passengers,” the government said late on Wednesday.
City leader John Lee said the government had indicated to the Japanese government it was disappointed.
“We think that Hong Kong people should be allowed to use not just these four airports,” Lee said.
Flights of Hong Kong airlines can still carry passengers back to Hong Kong from various airports in Japan, the government said, to “ensure the smooth return of Hong Kong people from Japan and to minimise the impact to Hong Kong travellers caused by the incident”.
Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said on Thursday it would continue to operate flights to Japan, though it would reduce these to 65 a week, down 20% from its planned schedule for January 2023.
Hong Kong Airlines and Peach Aviation announced they would cancel some flight routes because of the rules.
The US, India, Italy and Taiwan now require mandatory Covid-19 tests on travellers from China after Beijing's decision to lift stringent zero-Covid policies.
China in December began dismantling the world's strictest Covid regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete reopening in 2023.
The lifting of restrictions, after widespread protests against them, means Covid is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
Reuters
ALSO READ:
Eager Chinese line up to travel as Beijing opens the floodgates
China Covid surge prompts nations to adopt entry controls
Hong Kong scraps most Covid-19 restrictions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.