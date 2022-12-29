Asian shares decline as China’s Covid-19 surge causes investor uncertainty

Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September
Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week
Mother City’s many attractions a big drawcard for visitors
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Energy giant says ‘counterproductive’ move exceeds bloc’s legal authority, though record profits by oil companies have led to fresh calls to further tax the sector
Fund expects revenues in the region to fall by as much as a quarter by 2030 and by half in 2050
Agriculture minister Thoko Didiza hands over R40m worth of the key input to 1,432 small-scale farmers to cushion them against soaring prices
US and Japan among countries imposing new travel rules as Beijing lifts pandemic restrictions
Khan’s first assignment as skipper will be a three-match T20 series against the UAE in February
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Singapore — Asian share markets fell along with oil prices on Thursday as soaring Covid-19 cases in China unsettled investors who have been expecting the world’s second-biggest economy to regather momentum after the relaxation of stringent Covid-19 curbs.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses.
China shares opened 0.4% lower, while Hong Kong’s stock market fell 1%. Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1% to a nearly three-month low, while Australia’s resource heavy S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.18%.
China’s health system has come under heavy stress since Beijing started dismantling its zero-Covid regime at the start of the month.
On Monday, China announced it would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on January 8, and several countries, including the US and Japan, have made Covid-19 tests mandatory for travellers from China.
Nomura analysts said in a note that there could be significant waves of infection across China, spreading from urban to rural areas, during the nationwide travel rush for the Lunar New Year which falls on Janury 22.
“China may find itself in a difficult situation due to its procrastination on embracing a ‘living with Covid-19’ approach,” Nomura analysts said, noting that the previous zero-Covid policy could have overprotected people, raising the risk of a surge in infections once the controls were removed.
Concerns that central banks’ efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown and the uncertainty over how China’s economy will fare after the removal of Covid-19 controls have kept markets subdued.
Markets are now pricing in 69% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike when the US Federal Reserve holds a policy review in February, and they are now looking at US rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year.
The Fed raised interest rates by 50 bps earlier in December after delivering four consecutive 75 bps hikes, but has said it may need to keep higher interest rates for longer.
US treasury yields have risen as traders attempt to assess the impact of China reopening its economy on the Fed’s rate hike policy.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes was down 2.2 bps to 3.864%, not far off a six-week high of 3.89% it hit in the previous session.
The yield on the 30-year treasury bond was down 2.1 bps to 3.956%. The two-year US treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 bps at 4.349%.
In the commodities market, US crude fell 0.52% to $78.55 a barrel and Brent was at $82.84, down 0.5% on the day. Surging Covid-19 cases in China have raised doubts over a fast recovery in fuel demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,807.98 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.17% to $1,805.80 an ounce.
In the currency market, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.56% vs the greenback at 133.70 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2044, up 0.26% on the day.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.057%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.0628.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian shares decline as China’s Covid-19 surge causes investor uncertainty
The removal of Covid-19 controls in China and the risk of an economic slowdown due to central banks’ efforts to control inflation have kept markets subdued
Singapore — Asian share markets fell along with oil prices on Thursday as soaring Covid-19 cases in China unsettled investors who have been expecting the world’s second-biggest economy to regather momentum after the relaxation of stringent Covid-19 curbs.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.06%, and was set for a third straight week of losses.
China shares opened 0.4% lower, while Hong Kong’s stock market fell 1%. Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 1% to a nearly three-month low, while Australia’s resource heavy S&P/ASX 200 index lost 1.18%.
China’s health system has come under heavy stress since Beijing started dismantling its zero-Covid regime at the start of the month.
On Monday, China announced it would end quarantine requirements for inbound travellers on January 8, and several countries, including the US and Japan, have made Covid-19 tests mandatory for travellers from China.
Nomura analysts said in a note that there could be significant waves of infection across China, spreading from urban to rural areas, during the nationwide travel rush for the Lunar New Year which falls on Janury 22.
“China may find itself in a difficult situation due to its procrastination on embracing a ‘living with Covid-19’ approach,” Nomura analysts said, noting that the previous zero-Covid policy could have overprotected people, raising the risk of a surge in infections once the controls were removed.
Concerns that central banks’ efforts to tame inflation could lead to an economic slowdown and the uncertainty over how China’s economy will fare after the removal of Covid-19 controls have kept markets subdued.
Markets are now pricing in 69% chance of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate hike when the US Federal Reserve holds a policy review in February, and they are now looking at US rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year.
The Fed raised interest rates by 50 bps earlier in December after delivering four consecutive 75 bps hikes, but has said it may need to keep higher interest rates for longer.
US treasury yields have risen as traders attempt to assess the impact of China reopening its economy on the Fed’s rate hike policy.
The yield on 10-year treasury notes was down 2.2 bps to 3.864%, not far off a six-week high of 3.89% it hit in the previous session.
The yield on the 30-year treasury bond was down 2.1 bps to 3.956%. The two-year US treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1 bps at 4.349%.
In the commodities market, US crude fell 0.52% to $78.55 a barrel and Brent was at $82.84, down 0.5% on the day. Surging Covid-19 cases in China have raised doubts over a fast recovery in fuel demand in the world’s second-biggest oil consumer.
Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,807.98 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.17% to $1,805.80 an ounce.
In the currency market, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.56% vs the greenback at 133.70 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2044, up 0.26% on the day.
The dollar index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, fell 0.057%, with the euro up 0.19% to $1.0628.
Reuters
Asian shares subdued as investors await direction after China’s reopening
JSE firmer at the start of a short trading week
Stocks advance as China drops quarantine rule
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.