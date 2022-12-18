World / Asia

Malaysia campsite operator questioned after landslide tragedy kills 24

Malaysian police have questioned the staff of an unlicensed campsite after a landslide killed at least 24 people and left nine missing. Search and rescue efforts are ongoing

18 December 2022 - 11:55 Agency Staff
Nurhazita Kamarulzaman, sister of Nurul Azwani Kamarulzaman, who died during a landslide in Batang Kali, comforts their mother, Siti Esah Hassan, during Nurul's funeral ceremony at Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 17 2022. Photo: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN
Nurhazita Kamarulzaman, sister of Nurul Azwani Kamarulzaman, who died during a landslide in Batang Kali, comforts their mother, Siti Esah Hassan, during Nurul's funeral ceremony at Batu Caves, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on December 17 2022. Photo: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian police have called in staff members from an unlicensed campsite to assist in an investigation into a landslide that flattened the camp grounds and killed at least 24 people, as the search for missing people continued for a third day on Sunday.

The victims, including seven children, died after a landslide tore through the campsite early on Friday while they slept in tents at Batang Kali, a popular hilly area about 50km north of capital Kuala Lumpur.

Of the 94 people caught in the landslide, 61 were safe and nine still missing, the Selangor state fire and rescue department said.

Search and rescue teams have increased the number of excavators and rescue dogs to find campers who may be trapped under mud and debris, with heavy rain raising concern of further landslides.

Hulu Selangor police chief Suffian Abdullah said police have questioned the operator and two workers of the campsite at Father’s Organic Farm.

Authorities have said its owners were allowed to operate organic farms, but had not applied for licences to run three campsites on the property.

The farm owners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Our hearts are closely connected with you, may the deceased rest in peace ... Pray for the survivors and the injured,” it said on Facebook in a statement addressing victims and their families.

State fire and rescue chief Norazam Khamis on Saturday said the chance of finding more survivors was slim given the lack of oxygen and weight of mud pressing down on the site.

An initial investigation showed an embankment of about 450,000m³ of earth had collapsed. The earth fell from an estimated height of 30m and covered an area of about 0.4ha.

Funeral

On Saturday night, the family of 31-year-old Nurul Azwani Kamarulzaman, who perished in the tragedy, grieved as they held her funeral at a cemetery in Kuala Lumpur.

Nurul Azwani, a kitchen helper at a school canteen, was on a two-night trip with teachers and students. She was scheduled to return on Friday, the day of the disaster.

“We never expected a natural disaster to happen,” her brother-in-law, Mohd Shazwan Ashraf Mohamad Saberi, told Reuters. “We are still unable to process this.”

Landslides are common in Malaysia, but typically occur only after heavy rain. Flooding is also common, with about 21,000 people displaced last year by torrential rain in seven states. 

Reuters

Malaysia must get its act together to harness potential

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad urgently needs to start succession planning
Opinion
3 years ago

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim now prime minister

The long-time, scandal-plagued opposition leader was appointed by constitutional monarch King Al-Sultan Abdullah
World
3 weeks ago

Police in Malaysia warn against ethnic insults after divisive poll

Social media users told to refrain from provocative posts on race and religion
World
3 weeks ago

Malaysia’s king to choose prime minister

Neither of two premier contenders win poll majority needed to form government
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
China braces for Covid spread as citizens head to ...
World
2.
China faces three Covid-19 waves this winter, ...
World / Asia
3.
Beijing funeral homes overwhelmed as rampaging ...
World / Asia
4.
Burkina Faso summons Ghanaian ambassador over ...
World / Africa
5.
Pacifist Japan unveils $320bn military build-up
World / Asia

Related Articles

MICHAEL BLEBY: Moderate to the extreme: Malaysia’s newest leader is an old ...

Opinion / Columnists

Brexit has done little for Commonwealth nations when it comes to UK visas

News

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim now prime minister

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.