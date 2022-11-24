World / Asia

Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim now prime minister

The long-time opposition leader was appointed by King Al-Sultan Abdullah after the Southeast Asian country’s crisis-plagued recent general elections

24 November 2022 - 09:52 A Ananthalakshmi, Mei Mei Chu and Rozanna Latiff
Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN
Anwar Ibrahim waves as he arrives at the National Palace, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 22 2022. Picture: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysia’s king appointed long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister on Thursday and he will be sworn in at 5pm (9am GMT), ending five days of unprecedented post-election crisis after inconclusive polls.

Anwar’s appointment caps a three-decade long political journey from a protégé of veteran leader Mahathir Mohammad to a prisoner convicted of sodomy to opposition leader and, finally, prime minister.

A general election on Saturday ended in an unprecedented hung parliament with neither of two main alliances, one led by Anwar and the other ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin, immediately able to secure enough seats in parliament to form a government.

The 75-year-old Anwar has time and again been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years: He was deputy prime minister in the 1990s and the official prime minister-in-waiting in 2018.

In between, he spent nearly a decade in jail for sodomy and corruption in what he says were politically motivated charges aimed at ending his career.

The uncertainty over the election threatened to prolong political instability in the Southeast Asian country, which has had three prime ministers in as many years, and risks delaying policy decisions needed to foster economic recovery.

Anwar’s coalition, known as Pakatan Harapan, won the most seats in Saturday’s vote with 82, while Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional bloc won 73. They need 112 — a simple majority — to form a government.

The long-ruling Barisan bloc won only 30 seats — the worst electoral performance for a coalition that had dominated politics since independence in 1957.

Barisan said on Thursday it would not support a government led by Muhyiddin, though it did not make any reference to Anwar.

The decision on the prime minister came down to King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, after both Anwar and Muhyiddin missed his Tuesday afternoon deadline to put together an alliance.

The constitutional monarch plays a largely ceremonial role, but can appoint a premier he believes will command a majority in parliament.

Malaysia has a unique constitutional monarchy in which kings are chosen in turn from the royal families of nine states to reign for a five-year term.

Reuters

Malaysia’s king to choose prime minister

Neither of two premier contenders win poll majority needed to form government
World
2 days ago

Police in Malaysia warn against ethnic insults after divisive poll

Social media users told to refrain from provocative posts on race and religion
World
2 days ago

Sentenced to 12 years for graft, former Malaysia PM hopes for royal pardon

Najib Razak has been found guilty of criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10m from state fund ...
World
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Half of Moldova without power as Russia keeps up ...
World / Europe
2.
Seven killed in Walmart in latest mass shooting ...
World / Americas
3.
Court rules Dutch attack on Afghan compound was ...
World / Europe
4.
Christian fishermen block construction of Indian ...
World / Asia
5.
Grim weeks ahead as China intensifies its lockdown
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.