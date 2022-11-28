World / Asia

Up to 36 police injured in clashes with Kerala protesters over port project arrest

Construction at the Vizhinjam seaport in India has been halted for more than three months as demonstrators, mainly fisherfolk, block its entrance

28 November 2022 - 09:03 Jose Devasia and Munsif Vengattil
Private security guards stand near an entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, on November 9 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MUNSIF VENGATTIL
Private security guards stand near an entrance of the proposed Vizhinjam Port in the southern state of Kerala, India, on November 9 2022. Picture: REUTERS/MUNSIF VENGATTIL

Kochi — As many as 36 police were injured in clashes with protesters in India's southern state of Kerala who were demanding the release of a person arrested during a demonstration against a $900m port project of the Adani Group, officials said.

The growing agitation is a major headache for Adani's ports and logistics business worth $23bn. The location of the port on India's southern tip is seen as key to winning business from ports in Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka.

Construction at the Vizhinjam seaport has been halted for more than three months after protesters, mostly drawn from the fishing community, blocked its entrance, blaming the development for coastal erosion and depriving them of their livelihoods.

Over the weekend, protesters blocked Adani's construction vehicles from entering the port, despite a court order for work to resume, prompting the arrest of many of them.

That spurred hundreds more to gather at a police station on Sunday night demanding the release of one of those arrested, leading to clashes with police and damage to some of their vehicles, television news images and a police document showed.

“They came with lethal weapons and barged into the station and held the police hostage, threatening that if people in custody were not released they would set the station on fire,” the police said in the case document on the incident.

Many of the protesters were Christians led by Roman Catholic priests.

Police attacked the protesters, among whom were some priests, said a clerical official, Eugine H Pereira, the vicar general of the archdiocese.

“Stones were pelted from even the station,” said Pereira said, who called for a judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Adani Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

It has earlier said the project complies with all laws, citing studies in recent years that have rejected accusations linking it to shoreline erosion.

The state government blames the erosion on natural disasters.

Reuters

India hopes for a reprieve from sweltering heat

Temperatures soared to as high as 49°C in Uttar Pradesh, putting lives at risk, a delay in wheat harvesting, damage to fruit and vegetable crops and ...
News
6 months ago

Indian shop workers win the right to sit

Second Indian state enshrines the “right to sit” for retail staff in law, ordering store owners to provide seating for employees during the working ...
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Anger over Covid-19 rules erupts in Chinese cities
World / Asia
2.
China hits record Covid-19 infections amid rare ...
World / Asia
3.
British public sector pay rises cannot keep up ...
World / Europe
4.
Europe’s energy migrants flee south to escape ...
World / Europe
5.
Namibia plans railway revamp to boost regional ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Christian fishermen block construction of Indian billionaire’s mega port

World / Asia

Extinction Rebellion targets Lloyd’s and coal in London

World / Europe

Youth protesters mull new ways to fight climate villains

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.