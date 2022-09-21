Hong Kong loses aviation hub status thanks to China’s Covid policy

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
How the nation can realise the policy aims of localisation
Reversal of seminal 2007 judgment would unravel the entire industry of processing and re-treating old tailings dumps that has developed on the basis of that ruling
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Kyncl takes over as the record label looks to diversify its revenue streams
Drop in fuel prices more than offsets higher costs for food and electricity, but the overall rate remains well above the Reserve Bank’s target range
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Asha Patel, Google head of business-to-business marketing for Sub Saharan Africa
Liz Truss's government cuts business energy prices by about half
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Hong Kong has lost its position as a global aviation hub due to China’s zero-Covid policy, airlines group IATA’s head said on Wednesday, warning the industry’s recovery from the pandemic would be slowed if Beijing continued its restrictions next year.
Attending an International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in the Qatari capital Doha, IATA director-general Willie Walsh said China’s zero-Covid policy “devastated” Hong Kong and hit airline Cathay Pacific hard.
“Cathay Pacific is a shadow of its former self as a result. Hong Kong has lost its position as a global hub and will struggle to regain it because other hubs have taken advantage of it,” he said, blaming government policies, not the virus.
Hong Kong is traditionally a major hub where passengers transit between international flights and on journeys to China and is the base of Cathay Pacific.
The pace of the recovery in global passenger demand has picked up over the northern hemisphere summer, with airline executives attributing higher than expected demand to a surge of people keen to travel after two years of restrictions.
But the recovery has been uneven, with China continuing to enforce tight Covid-19-related border and social curbs.
Walsh said IATA was closely watching for any indications that China would ease its restrictions. He said there had previously been expectations there would be changes this year.
If the restrictions continue next year, the industry will suffer. “It clearly will have an impact on the overall strength of the recovery,” Walsh told reporters.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Hong Kong loses aviation hub status thanks to China’s Covid policy
IATA chief Willie Walsh says Beijing’s tough stance devastated Hong Kong and hit airline Cathay Pacific hard
Hong Kong has lost its position as a global aviation hub due to China’s zero-Covid policy, airlines group IATA’s head said on Wednesday, warning the industry’s recovery from the pandemic would be slowed if Beijing continued its restrictions next year.
Attending an International Air Transport Association (IATA) conference in the Qatari capital Doha, IATA director-general Willie Walsh said China’s zero-Covid policy “devastated” Hong Kong and hit airline Cathay Pacific hard.
“Cathay Pacific is a shadow of its former self as a result. Hong Kong has lost its position as a global hub and will struggle to regain it because other hubs have taken advantage of it,” he said, blaming government policies, not the virus.
Hong Kong is traditionally a major hub where passengers transit between international flights and on journeys to China and is the base of Cathay Pacific.
The pace of the recovery in global passenger demand has picked up over the northern hemisphere summer, with airline executives attributing higher than expected demand to a surge of people keen to travel after two years of restrictions.
But the recovery has been uneven, with China continuing to enforce tight Covid-19-related border and social curbs.
Walsh said IATA was closely watching for any indications that China would ease its restrictions. He said there had previously been expectations there would be changes this year.
If the restrictions continue next year, the industry will suffer. “It clearly will have an impact on the overall strength of the recovery,” Walsh told reporters.
Reuters
Taiwan’s future up to its people, says Taipei
Xi plays it safe amid Covid risks at summit
Hong Kong relaxes Covid-19 restrictions at airport
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Global investors pare exposure to China
Don’t touch foreigners, China warns residents due to monkeypox risk
Taiwan’s future up to its people, says Taipei
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.