World / Asia

Shanghai’s custom-made approach to containing Covid-19 is under pressure

The city of 26-million has become a testing ground for China’s ability to control flare-ups of the more contagious but less deadly Omicron variant while keeping the economy steady

25 March 2022 - 13:02 David Stanway
Residents queue at a Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai, China, on March 25 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Residents queue at a Covid-19 testing facility in Shanghai, China, on March 25 2022. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN

Shanghai — Shanghai’s bespoke approach to tackling coronavirus outbreaks is coming under strain as new cases rise in the Chinese metropolis, with authorities reluctant to impose a comprehensive lockdown as other cities have done.

The city of 26-million has become a testing ground for China’s ability to control flare-ups of the more contagious but less deadly Omicron variant while keeping the economy steady, in an approach it describes as “slicing and gridding”, which involves screening neighbourhoods one by one.

Shanghai's handling of the latest Covid-19 wave was an opportunity to showcase its virus-tackling ability without imposing the blanket closures that have brought major Chinese cities such as Xian and Changchun to a standstill.

Zhang Wenhong, who leads Shanghai's Covid-19 prevention team, said on Thursday that while Omicron was harder to eradicate, it wasn’t as “scary” as earlier strains, and in future, keeping life normal in the city should be as high a priority as curbing the virus.

On Friday, he said there were signs the city's methods were bringing Covid-19 under control and if the proportion of new cases outside locked-down districts continued to drop, an “inflection point” in the outbreak would come soon.

Residents have grumbled about seemingly endless cycles of testing and the piecemeal approach to ending transmission chains, with some saying the cost of zero-Covid-19 had become too high.

On Friday, a hospital said a nurse had died after Covid-19 restrictions meant she could not get emergency treatment for asthma. The case was featured in social media criticism of Shanghai's policies.

While some residents said China must start “coexisting with Covid-19”, others said a thorough, city-wide lockdown should be imposed instead of the ongoing “payment in instalments” method.

Signals from the central government in Beijing are mixed.

China’s zero-tolerance policy has kept its borders all-but-shut for two years, even as most countries adapt to living with Covid-19.

Last week, President Xi Jinping said that while preventing outbreaks was a priority, it was necessary to “work hard to pay the lowest price to achieve the biggest prevention and control results.”

But there are concerns the stealthier and more infectious Omicron has already broken through.

Shanghai’s locally transmitted asymptomatic infections surged to a record 1,582 on March 24, up from 979 a day earlier, but just 29 new symptomatic cases were recorded, up from 4.

“Shanghai feels it cannot do a city-wide lockdown because it is not only tantamount to admitting the failure of the Shanghai model, but also feels like it is disobeying Xi Jinping's directive,” said Yanzhong Huang, global health specialist at the Council on Foreign Relations, a US think-tank.

Shanghai is caught between the need to stay as close to “zero-Covid-19” as possible while keeping the country's most important financial hub ticking over.

“You can have all this policy innovation, but it is all subject to the constraints of zero-Covid-19,” Huang said. 

Reuters

Evidence piles up that Covid advice was ignored

Government has overridden advice from the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19
National
8 hours ago

Hong Kong almost ready to engage with rest of world, Carrie Lam says

Hong Kong’s closed borders are in contrast to Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which are taking steps to allow ...
News
1 day ago

China rages against Covid-19 measures

As case numbers surge, Chinese are wondering whether the government's increasingly complex ‘dynamic clearance’ methods still work
World
3 days ago

Hong Kong’s easing of quarantine isn’t enough, businesses say

City has lost several finance events to Singapore, its main regional competitor, which has lifted all quarantine requirements
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Putin discusses Ukraine with Russian security ...
World / Europe
2.
US imposes sanctions on businessman, firms tied ...
World
3.
Talk of compromise raises hopes for ...
World / Europe
4.
Hundreds still trapped under bombed Mariupol ...
World / Europe
5.
US considers what to do to ensure China does not ...
World

Related Articles

Government advisers say it is not feasible for state to use Pfizer’s Covid-19 ...

National / Health

New Covid rules for travellers fly in the face of scientific advice

National / Health

Covid-19 surge forces Beijing to postpone vehicle show

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.