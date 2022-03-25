First Drive
Toyota Rav4 hybrid gets twin-electric motors and a spec upgrade
New E-Four versions add all-wheel drive to this SUV’s fuel-sipping recipe
In 2021 Toyota launched a new front wheel drive Rav4 GX Hybrid model that combined a 2.5l four cylinder with a single electric motor and a battery.
This model is no longer on sale, and it has been replaced by two new hybrid models with revised grades.
Badged GX-R and VX, the new range adopts a higher specification starting with black cladding, black fenders, a shiny bumper protector and new smoked 18" alloy wheels for the GX-R.
The range-topping VX gets a specific front grille treatment with a deeper apron and vertically-mounted fog lamp bezels, while the leather interior is accompanied by blue interior illumination.
Both grades come with leather-clad interiors with a choice of black or orchid brown on the GX-R and an option of black or beige in VX guise. If there’s one standout feature, it’s the impressively styled and high-quality interiors with fine textures.
Inside the GX-R models, customers will be able to enjoy auto air-conditioning, seat heating and ventilation rain-sensing wipers, power seat adjustment for the driver only, smart entry, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, a wireless charger, LED interior illumination, two 12-volt accessory connectors, reverse camera, rear park distance control and cruise control.
The VX ups the luxury ante with power-seat adjustment for both the front passengers, and the driver’s pew has a memory function. It also has front and rear park distance control, auto high-beam functionality, auto-fold mirrors, a panoramic view monitor and a digital rear-view mirror.
These E-Four badged hybrids use a fourth-generation hybrid system with the same 2.5l engine as before but now linked with electric motors on the front and rear axles.
Total system output is 163kW and 221 Nm with a top speed of 180km/h. The refined drive quality that’s brought by a CVT transmission and electric assistance is pure class and makes for soothing progress, helped along by exemplary damping.
The twin electric motors on both axles make for an all-wheel drive (AWD) configuration. It’s all drive-by-wire, but the punch can be supplied by either the petrol engine when the battery is depleted, each of the electric motors, or the trio all together, while torque can be apportioned between the axles dependent on conditions.
It’s all quite intricate and there’s an Auto LSD/ Trail mode to be used on gravel tracks or wet surfaces for more traction. The E-Four system automatically optimises the torque distribution to vary between 100% in the front or a 20/80 front-rear split.
The Rav4 Hybrids now have a towing capacity up to 1,000kg braked and 750kg unbraked, whereas the previous model wasn’t homologated for towing.
Like most of the Toyota hybrid species, fuel economy in urban and extra-urban conditions is the bigger objective and a drive mode selector offers Eco, Normal, Power and a full EV-mode. In city conditions and with heavy traffic the Rav4 hybrid can glide silently in EV mode.
Once we hit the open highways where speeds are higher than 40km/h, the car returned a respectable fuel consumption rate of 6.1l/100km. Toyota SA says it has a theoretical range of 1,145km on its 55l tank.
A sixservices or 90,000km service plan is standard along with a three-year/100,000km warranty and eight-year/195,000km Hybrid battery warranty.
Pricing
RAV4 2.0 GX-R CVT AWD — R606,600
RAV4 2.5 GX-R CVT Hybrid E-Four — R644,100
RAV4 2.0 VX CVT 2WD — R617,000
RAV4 2.5 VX AT AWD — R702,300
RAV4 2.5 VX CVT Hybrid E-Four — R723,200
