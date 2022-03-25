Toyota Rav4 hybrid gets twin-electric motors and a spec upgrade

In 2021 Toyota launched a new front wheel drive Rav4 GX Hybrid model that combined a 2.5l four cylinder with a single electric motor and a battery.

This model is no longer on sale, and it has been replaced by two new hybrid models with revised grades.

Badged GX-R and VX, the new range adopts a higher specification starting with black cladding, black fenders, a shiny bumper protector and new smoked 18" alloy wheels for the GX-R.

The range-topping VX gets a specific front grille treatment with a deeper apron and vertically-mounted fog lamp bezels, while the leather interior is accompanied by blue interior illumination.

Both grades come with leather-clad interiors with a choice of black or orchid brown on the GX-R and an option of black or beige in VX guise. If there’s one standout feature, it’s the impressively styled and high-quality interiors with fine textures.

Inside the GX-R models, customers will be able to enjoy auto air-conditioning, seat heating and ventilation rain-sensing wipers, power seat adjustment for the driver only, smart entry, a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five USB ports, a wireless charger, LED interior illumination, two 12-volt accessory connectors, reverse camera, rear park distance control and cruise control.