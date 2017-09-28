World / Asia

After UN sanctions China orders North Korean companies to close by January

28 September 2017 - 13:40 Agency Staff
North Korea says its carried out its sixth nuclear test, this time using a newly built hydrogen bomb. The blast is the most powerful to date and caused a significant earthquake. Picture: REUTERS
Beijing — China has ordered North Korean companies in the country to shut down by January as it applies UN sanctions imposed following Pyongyang’s sixth nuclear test, its commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said the companies, including joint ventures with Chinese firms, have 120 days to close from the date the UN resolution was adopted, September 11.

The announcement comes days after China confirmed it will apply another major part of the sanctions: a limit on exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea starting October 1 and a ban on textiles from its neighbour.

China’s application of UN sanctions is particularly biting for North Korea. Beijing is Pyongyang’s main ally and trading partner, responsible for about 90% of the nation’s commerce. The US has pressed China to use its economic leverage to strong arm North Korea into giving up its nuclear ambitions.

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson will visit Beijing this weekend for talks with China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, and foreign minister Wang Yi.

AFP

