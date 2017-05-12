World / Asia

North Korea sends threatening letter to the US

12 May 2017 - 14:32 Ju-min Park
North Korean flag. Picture: CHRIS JUNG/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES
North Korean flag. Picture: CHRIS JUNG/NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES

Seoul — North Korea sent a rare letter of protest to the US House of Representatives on Friday warning that a new package of tougher sanctions would only spur its development of nuclear weapons, North Korea’s state media reported.

The protest was lodged by the recently revived foreign affairs committee of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, which said the US House of Representatives is "obsessed" with a sense of disapproval and warned it of dire consequences. "The US House of Representatives should think twice," the committee said in its letter, a copy of which was published by the KCNA state news agency.

Tension has been high for weeks over North Korea’s nuclear and missile development and fears it will conduct a sixth nuclear test or test-launch another ballistic missile in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation this month to tighten sanctions by targeting North Korea’s shipping industry and companies that do business with it. The US legislation is intended to cut off supplies of cash that help fund North Korea’s nuclear programme, and increase pressure to stop human rights abuses, such as the use of slave labour, the bill’s sponsor said.

The North’s committee said it will fail.

"As the US House of Representatives enacts more and more of these reckless hostile laws, the DPRK’s efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrents will gather greater pace, beyond anyone’s imagination," the committee said.

Last month, North Korea reconvened the foreign affairs committee, which was abolished in the late 1990s, in what analysts see as an attempt to improve relations with the outside world amid its deepening isolation.

The committee is chaired by Ri Su-yong, a close aide to leader Kim Jong-un and a career diplomat.

Reuters

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Guinea’s ‘curse’ of Africa: resource-rich but ...
World / Africa
2.
An old friend and older foe unite against Mugabe
World / Africa
3.
US retail sales jump as economic growth quickens ...
World / Americas
4.
Germany clears the way for the testing of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Moon Jae-in wants to work closely with Donald Trump over North Korean problem
World

China tests new guided missile near Korean peninsula
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.