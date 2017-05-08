RISING NUCLEAR TENSIONS
North Korea holds fourth US citizen for ‘hostile acts’
The arrest of Kim Hak-song follows threats between the North and the US over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions
Seoul — North Korea has detained another US citizen for committing "hostile acts", it said on Sunday, its second arrest of a US citizen in a fortnight with tensions high between Pyongyang and Washington.
The arrest of Kim Hak-song means that the North is holding four US citizens, with the two countries at loggerheads over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile ambitions. Kim was detained on Saturday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported. "A relevant institution is now conducting detailed investigation into his crimes," it said.
The report gave no further details of the latest arrest. But it said Kim had been working for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology — an institution founded by evangelical Christians from overseas and opened in 2010, which is known to have a number of US faculty members.
Kim is the second of its personnel to have been detained in as many weeks. Accounting professor Kim Sang-duk, or Tony Kim, also a US citizen, was held on April 22, the North confirmed last week, for trying to "overturn" the regime.
He was detained at the capital’s airport as he tried to leave the country after teaching for several weeks at the university.
KCNA said he had been held for "committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn the country". It added that Kim was "under detention by a relevant law enforcement body which is conducting detailed investigation into his crimes".
University officials could not immediately be reached for comment by AFP. in connection with Saturday’s arrest.
In late April the university said Tony Kim’s arrest was "not connected in any way with the work of the university".
Pyongyang is engaged in a tense standoff with the administration of US President Donald Trump over its banned missile and nuclear weapons programmes. The North, which is widely seen as making progress towards building a rocket capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, has carried out a series of missile launches in 2017. It has also warned that it could carry out a sixth nuclear test at any time.
But no blast took place during symbolic anniversaries in April and its key ally and diplomatic protector China has urged restraint. Trump has suggested military action could be on the table but has softened his message more recently, saying he would be "honoured" to meet Kim Jong-un.
Two more US citizens — student Otto Warmbier and Korean-US pastor Kim Dong-chul — are being held in the North after being sentenced to long prison terms.
AFP
