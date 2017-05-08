North Korea holds fourth US citizen for ‘hostile acts’

Kim is the second of its personnel to have been detained in as many weeks. Accounting professor Kim Sang-duk, or Tony Kim, also a US citizen, was held on April 22, the North confirmed last week, for trying to "overturn" the regime.

He was detained at the capital’s airport as he tried to leave the country after teaching for several weeks at the university.

KCNA said he had been held for "committing criminal acts of hostility aimed to overturn the country". It added that Kim was "under detention by a relevant law enforcement body which is conducting detailed investigation into his crimes".

University officials could not immediately be reached for comment by AFP. in connection with Saturday’s arrest.

In late April the university said Tony Kim’s arrest was "not connected in any way with the work of the university".

Pyongyang is engaged in a tense standoff with the administration of US President Donald Trump over its banned missile and nuclear weapons programmes. The North, which is widely seen as making progress towards building a rocket capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, has carried out a series of missile launches in 2017. It has also warned that it could carry out a sixth nuclear test at any time.

But no blast took place during symbolic anniversaries in April and its key ally and diplomatic protector China has urged restraint. Trump has suggested military action could be on the table but has softened his message more recently, saying he would be "honoured" to meet Kim Jong-un.

Two more US citizens — student Otto Warmbier and Korean-US pastor Kim Dong-chul — are being held in the North after being sentenced to long prison terms.

AFP