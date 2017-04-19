China will cut company tax to boost economic growth

Beijing — China will move to cut firms’ tax burdens by a total of 380-billion yuan ($55.19bn) this year to aid economic growth, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Tax cuts will help "consolidate a steadying and improving trend of the economy and promote structural upgrading", the cabinet said in a statement after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

China’s economy grew a faster than expected 6.9% in the first quarter, as higher government infrastructure spending and a gravity-defying property boom helped boost industrial output by the most in more than two years.

The government will simplify the value-added tax rate system and cut value-added tax for farm products and natural gas to 11% from 13%, from July 1, according to the statement posted on the central government’s microblog.

China made a full switch to a value-added tax system from a flat business tax for companies in 2016, saving companies about 574-billion yuan, the government has said.

The government will widen income-tax benefits for small firms, including high-tech companies, the cabinet said.

Small firms with an annual income of 500,000 yuan or less can now be taxed on half that amount, at a rate of 20%, it added. The change takes effect from January 1 this year, until the end of 2019. The earlier income threshold was 300,000 yuan.

The measures will help cut companies’ tax burden by more than 380-billion yuan this year, the cabinet said.

