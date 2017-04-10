World / Asia

NUCLEAR TENSIONS

Pacific Command surge irks Pyongyang

The move as a show of force against North Korea will raise tensions and comes hard on the heels of a US missile strike on Syria

10 April 2017 - 05:12 AM Agency Staff
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. File Picture: REUTERS
A new multiple launch rocket system is test fired in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. File Picture: REUTERS

Washington — The US Navy said on Saturday it had sent a carrier-led strike group to the Korean peninsula in a show of force against North Korea’s "reckless" nuclear weapons programme.

The move will raise tensions in the region and comes hard on the heels of a US missile strike on Syria that was widely interpreted as putting Pyongyang on warning over its refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions.

North Korea denounced Thursday’s strike as an act of "intolerable aggression" and one that justified "a million times over" the North’s push towards a credible nuclear deterrent.

"US Pacific Command ordered the Carl Vinson Strike Group north as a prudent measure to maintain readiness and presence in the western Pacific," said US Pacific Command spokesman Com Dave Benham. "The number one threat in the region continues to be North Korea, due to its reckless, irresponsible and destabilising programme of missile tests and pursuit of a nuclear weapons capability," he said.

Originally scheduled to make port calls in Australia, the strike group — which includes  the Nimitz-class aircraft supercarrier USS Carl Vinson — is now headed from Singapore to the western Pacific Ocean.

Pyongyang is on a quest to develop a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with a nuclear warhead and has staged five nuclear tests, two of them in 2016. Expert satellite imagery analysis suggests it could well be preparing for a sixth, with US intelligence officials warning that Pyongyang could be less than two years away from developing a nuclear warhead that could reach the continental US.

North Korea on Wednesday fired a medium-range ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan ahead of a US-China summit.

In February, the North simultaneously fired four ballistic missiles off its east coast, three of which fell provocatively close to Japan, in what it said was a drill for an attack on US bases in the neighbouring country.

AFP

