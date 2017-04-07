Trump launches missile strikes on Syria after alleged chemical attack

A White House official said that Tillerson and secretary of defence Jim Mattis had liaised with allies about the military strike.

Trump, who is currently hosting Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort, informed the Chinese leader personally.

But there was no such warning for President Vladimir Putin. Instead Russian military officials in Syria were informed of the strikes beforehand in order to avoid casualties that could prompt a broader crisis.

White House and military officials at Mar-a-Lago watched this first major military and foreign policy gambit of Trump administration from a stuffy tent that served as the temporary Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — or SCIF.

The White House was quick to paint the decision as limited to deterring the use of chemical weapons, and not part of a broader military campaign to remove Assad by force.

"The intent was to deter the regime from doing this again, and it is certainly our hope that this has had that effect," Pentagon spokesperson navy Capt Jeff Davis told reporters.

"It will be the regime’s choice if there’s any more [strikes] and it will be based upon their conduct going forward." But the strike will send ripples around the world, from Pyongyang to Tehran, as nations and leaders take the measure of the neophyte but often bellicose president.

The timing of the strike, during a meeting with President Xi, will give weight to Trump’s threats to deal with North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes unilaterally if necessary.