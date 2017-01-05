Russia cosies up to Philippines over arms

Russian ambassador Igor Anatolyevich Khovaev took the opportunity to hold a news conference on board the antisubmarine vessel Admiral Tributs.

He said he understood that the Philippines was intent on diversifying its foreign partners.

"It’s not a choice between these partners and those ones," Khovaev said.

"Diversification means preserving and keeping old traditional partners and getting new ones. So Russia is ready to become a new reliable partner and close friend of the Philippines," he said.

"We don’t interfere with your relations with your traditional partners and your traditional partners should respect the interest of the Philippines and Russia," Khovaev added. The Russian navy visit comes less than a month after Duterte sent his foreign and defence ministers to Moscow to discuss arms deals after a US senator said he would block the sale of 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines due to concern about a rising death toll in a war on drugs launched by Duterte.

Khovaev said Russia had a range of weapons to offer the Philippines. "We are ready to supply small arms and light weapons, some aircraft, helicopters, submarines and many, many other weapons — sophisticated weapons, not the second-hand ones," Khovaev said.

"Russia has a lot to offer but everything will be done in full compliance with international law," he said.

Khovaev said it was too early to talk about the scope of military cooperation but, in a clear reference to the US, said old allies should not worry.

"Your traditional partners should not be concerned about the military ties … If they are concerned, it means they need to get rid of clichés," he said.

R-Adm Eduard Mikhailov, head of the flotilla of the Russian Navy pacific fleet, said on Tuesday Russia wanted to hold maritime exercises with the Philippines to help combat terrorism and piracy.

The US and the Philippines have been holding naval exercises annually but Duterte has decided to reduce the number of exercises and to move naval drills away from the disputed South China Sea, to reassure China, which is suspicious of US military movements in the disputed waters.

Reuters