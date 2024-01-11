Ecuador ‘at war’ with drugs gangs behind surge of violence

Soldiers and police officers stand guard following a wave of violence around the nation, prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare gangs to be terrorist organisations to be hunted by the military, in Quito, Ecuador, on January 10 2024. Picture: KAREN TORO/REUTERS
Quito — Ecuador’s president has declared war on drugs gangs holding scores of prison guards hostage in a wave of violence that saw the storming of a TV station on-air and explosions around the nation.
The unrest appears to be a response to President Daniel Noboa’s efforts to tackle cocaine trafficking, in particular by putting gang leaders in new high-security prisons.
“We are at war and we cannot cede in the face of these terrorist groups,” Noboa, the 36-year-old son of a banana baron who won the presidency in November, said on Wednesday.
His government has declared a state of emergency, deployed the military against 22 gangs named as terrorist organisations, and said about 20,000 criminals are involved.
Since Monday, gangs have kidnapped more than 130 prison guards and staff. That followed the apparent escape of notorious “Los Choneros” gang leader Adolfo Macias.
With unexplained blasts occurring in various cities, balaclava-clad gunmen with grenades and dynamite briefly took over the TC broadcaster in the Pacific Ocean port city Guayaquil on Tuesday during a news programme, before police arrested them and freed staff.
“It was surreal,” said journalist Jose Luis Calderon, 47, who at one point was obliged to appear on camera at gunpoint at the TV studio.
Calderon said at first he hid in the bathroom with other staff, but they were found and forced into the studio by the assailants. When police gunshots were heard outside, some colleagues begged for their lives.
“The individuals shot their guns, I think in reaction to the police, and they shot a door and one of the bullets ricocheted and injured the leg of a cameraman,” Calderon said.
Hundreds of detentions
A colleague recounted how dozens of journalists cowered on the floor, some praying. “I thought it was my last day on earth and I wouldn’t see my children again,” Alina Manrique said.
The armed forces commander, Rear-Admiral Jaime Vela, told a news conference late on Wednesday that 329 people, mostly from gangs including Los Choneros, Los Lobos and Los Tiguerones, have been detained since the state of emergency began this week.
In response to videos purporting to show prison staff being subjected to extreme violence, including shooting and hanging, he said no hostage had been killed.
The videos couldn’t be immediately verified.
Prisons agency SNAI said 125 guards and 14 administrative staff remain hostages, though 11 people were freed on Tuesday. Police said nine officers were kidnapped in recent days and three are still being held.
Noboa told Canela Radio a design for two new prison facilities would be made public on Thursday. The president added that deportations of foreign prisoners, especially Colombians who number 1,500 in Ecuador’s jails, would begin this week to ease overcrowding and costs.
“We are investing more on those 1,500 people than on school breakfasts for our children,” he said.
International Alarm
Ecuador borders cocaine-producing Colombia and Peru and has become a major shipment point. Both its neighbours have stepped up controls on their frontiers. China, a major investor, has closed its embassy and consulates.
Washington has pledged aid, said Noboa, whose $800m security plan includes $200mn of weapons from the US.
Peru is investigating that its military may be involved in smuggling explosives and grenades for Ecuadorean gangs.
Ecuador’s government says the oil and mining sectors are functioning normally and has sent security forces to ports to protect exports such as fruit and cocoa.
Soldiers and police have been raiding homes, fortifying checkpoints, and entering prisons.
“The challenge for Noboa will be to make lasting headway in the fight against crime beyond any immediate-term, military-led pacification,” consulting firm Teneo said in a note.
Many businesses and schools have closed, with city streets quiet as police and soldiers patrolled.
“It’s a very cold environment, as if there were a new Covid,” said Rodolfo Tuaz, a security guard in Guayaquil security guard, 40.
“The situation right now is out of control,” said another resident, Jonatan.
Five gang members were killed in operations in Esmeraldas province, national police commander Gen Cesar Zapata said, without giving more details.
Police were also seeking to identify three bodies in a burnt-out car south of Guayaquil, and two officers were killed by armed men in Guayas province where Guayaquil is located.
Ecuador ‘at war’ with drugs gangs behind surge of violence
President Daniel Noboa declares state of emergency as gangsters take prison guards hostage and storm TV station
Quito — Ecuador’s president has declared war on drugs gangs holding scores of prison guards hostage in a wave of violence that saw the storming of a TV station on-air and explosions around the nation.
The unrest appears to be a response to President Daniel Noboa’s efforts to tackle cocaine trafficking, in particular by putting gang leaders in new high-security prisons.
“We are at war and we cannot cede in the face of these terrorist groups,” Noboa, the 36-year-old son of a banana baron who won the presidency in November, said on Wednesday.
His government has declared a state of emergency, deployed the military against 22 gangs named as terrorist organisations, and said about 20,000 criminals are involved.
Since Monday, gangs have kidnapped more than 130 prison guards and staff. That followed the apparent escape of notorious “Los Choneros” gang leader Adolfo Macias.
With unexplained blasts occurring in various cities, balaclava-clad gunmen with grenades and dynamite briefly took over the TC broadcaster in the Pacific Ocean port city Guayaquil on Tuesday during a news programme, before police arrested them and freed staff.
“It was surreal,” said journalist Jose Luis Calderon, 47, who at one point was obliged to appear on camera at gunpoint at the TV studio.
Calderon said at first he hid in the bathroom with other staff, but they were found and forced into the studio by the assailants. When police gunshots were heard outside, some colleagues begged for their lives.
“The individuals shot their guns, I think in reaction to the police, and they shot a door and one of the bullets ricocheted and injured the leg of a cameraman,” Calderon said.
Hundreds of detentions
A colleague recounted how dozens of journalists cowered on the floor, some praying. “I thought it was my last day on earth and I wouldn’t see my children again,” Alina Manrique said.
The armed forces commander, Rear-Admiral Jaime Vela, told a news conference late on Wednesday that 329 people, mostly from gangs including Los Choneros, Los Lobos and Los Tiguerones, have been detained since the state of emergency began this week.
In response to videos purporting to show prison staff being subjected to extreme violence, including shooting and hanging, he said no hostage had been killed.
The videos couldn’t be immediately verified.
Prisons agency SNAI said 125 guards and 14 administrative staff remain hostages, though 11 people were freed on Tuesday. Police said nine officers were kidnapped in recent days and three are still being held.
Noboa told Canela Radio a design for two new prison facilities would be made public on Thursday. The president added that deportations of foreign prisoners, especially Colombians who number 1,500 in Ecuador’s jails, would begin this week to ease overcrowding and costs.
“We are investing more on those 1,500 people than on school breakfasts for our children,” he said.
International Alarm
Ecuador borders cocaine-producing Colombia and Peru and has become a major shipment point. Both its neighbours have stepped up controls on their frontiers. China, a major investor, has closed its embassy and consulates.
Washington has pledged aid, said Noboa, whose $800m security plan includes $200mn of weapons from the US.
Peru is investigating that its military may be involved in smuggling explosives and grenades for Ecuadorean gangs.
Ecuador’s government says the oil and mining sectors are functioning normally and has sent security forces to ports to protect exports such as fruit and cocoa.
Soldiers and police have been raiding homes, fortifying checkpoints, and entering prisons.
“The challenge for Noboa will be to make lasting headway in the fight against crime beyond any immediate-term, military-led pacification,” consulting firm Teneo said in a note.
Many businesses and schools have closed, with city streets quiet as police and soldiers patrolled.
“It’s a very cold environment, as if there were a new Covid,” said Rodolfo Tuaz, a security guard in Guayaquil security guard, 40.
“The situation right now is out of control,” said another resident, Jonatan.
Five gang members were killed in operations in Esmeraldas province, national police commander Gen Cesar Zapata said, without giving more details.
Police were also seeking to identify three bodies in a burnt-out car south of Guayaquil, and two officers were killed by armed men in Guayas province where Guayaquil is located.
Reuters
More than 130 Ecuador prison staff held hostage as military target gangs
Gunmen storm TV studio in Ecuador in wave of violence
Ecuador declares emergency after ‘most-wanted’ drug lord disappears from prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
More than 130 Ecuador prison staff held hostage as military target gangs
Gunmen storm TV studio in Ecuador in wave of violence
Ecuador declares emergency after ‘most-wanted’ drug lord disappears from prison
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.