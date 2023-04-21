World / Americas

Black US radio host Larry Elder to vie for 2024 Republican vote

Elder told The Hill in a 2019 interview: ‘The idea that there's systemic racism against black people is a lie’

21 April 2023 - 17:05 Doina Chiacu
Republican Larry Elder, September 13 2021. File picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE.
Republican Larry Elder, September 13 2021. File picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE.

Washington, US — Right-wing US radio host Larry Elder, a black lawyer who has denied there is systemic racism in the US, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

“America is in decline, but this decline is not inevitable. We can enter a new American Golden Age, but we must choose a leader who can bring us there,” Elder said in a Twitter post late on Thursday.

Elder emerged as the most serious challenger in California's 2021 recall election, with a message that Democratic governor Gavin Newsom had botched his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Newsom handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office in the deeply Democratic state.

Elder defines himself as “an American who is black” rather than African American, telling The Hill in a 2019 interview: “The idea that there's systemic racism against Black people is a lie.”

He has said his views grew out of his parents' contention that he could overcome racism with hard work and determination.

Elder calls himself the “Sage from South Central,” referring to a largely African American district of Los Angeles. He left Los Angeles after high school, attended Brown University in Rhode Island and earned a law degree at the University of Michigan.

After practicing law in Cleveland, he returned to Los Angeles in the 1990s and began his career as a radio host, later becoming syndicated nationwide.

He joins a handful of Republicans who have announced their candidacies as they seek to win the White House back from Democrat Joe Biden, who is expected to make a formal announcement on his re-election bid next week.

They include former president Donald Trump, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, investor Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson. Tim Scott of South Carolina, the only black Republican serving in the US Senate, has formed an exploratory committee. 

Reuters

Governor Gavin Newsom’s anti-Trump strategy secures easy win in California

Newsom turned the special election into a referendum on his main Republican rival, Larry Elder, a Trump supporter
World
1 year ago

IAN BREMMER: From porn stars to vote stealing, Trump’s legal woes may aid his 2024 run for presidency

The controversial billionaire’s ability to persuade his supporters that he’s the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ could boost his popularity among Republican ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors

Much of his nearly two-hour speech spent on attacking multiple investigations as politically motivated
World
3 weeks ago

Witnesses in Trump election probe may have lied, says Georgia grand jury

Special grand jury also concludes there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election
World
2 months ago

Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump and others in US presidential bid

Haley is the first of multiple Republicans expected to make White House bids, including Florida governor Ron DeSantis
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Bolshoi takes a leap to the east amid Russia ...
World / Asia
2.
Dhaka’s poorest struggle to cope with sizzling ...
World / Asia
3.
Russia crosses new thresholds as it cracks down ...
World / Europe
4.
Chile to nationalise lithium industry
World / Americas
5.
Two British insurers quit CBI
World / Europe

Related Articles

IAN BREMMER: From porn stars to vote stealing, Trump’s legal woes may aid his ...

Opinion / Columnists

Trump casts 2024 contest in apocalyptic terms, slams prosecutors

World / Americas

Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump and others in US presidential bid

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.