After lengthy delays and legal wrangles, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed the SABC board. This after the five-year term of the previous board ended in October last year, leaving the public broadcaster without a board for six months.The SABC has been mired in governance and financial crises that took it to the brink of collapse, so the new board is set to have their work cut out for them. Business Day TV unpacked the appointment of the new board with Sunday Times digital editor, who is also chair of the Sanef Media Freedom Committee.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Ramaphosa finally appoints SABC board
Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times digital editor Makhudu Sefara
