WATCH: Ramaphosa finally appoints SABC board

Business Day TV spoke to Sunday Times digital editor Makhudu Sefara

21 April 2023 - 16:57 Business Day TV
The SABC Building in Auckland Park. Picture: Veli Nhlapo
The SABC Building in Auckland Park. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

After lengthy delays and legal wrangles, President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally appointed the SABC board. This after the five-year term of the previous board ended in October last year, leaving the public broadcaster without a board for six months.

The SABC has been mired in governance and financial crises that took it to the brink of collapse, so the new board is set to have their work cut out for them.

Business Day TV unpacked the appointment of the new board with Sunday Times digital editor, who is also chair of the Sanef Media Freedom Committee.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board

MPs recommended 15 members while the law empowers the president to appoint only 12
National
3 days ago

LETTER: Magopeni’s SABC appointment a ray of light

SA still a country of laws, not an ‘Animal Farm’
Opinion
2 days ago

Original SABC board list stands as lawyers label Ramaphosa’s instruction ‘unlawful’

The letter in which President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to send the matter back to the portfolio committee had no basis in ...
National
2 weeks ago
