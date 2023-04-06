Rand weakens in line with emerging-market currencies, heading below R18 to the dollar
Donald Trump has returned to New York City, this time to face criminal charges. It’s an odd opening for the next political chapter in his life. The former president may still face charges he mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House. Far more serious would be an indictment in the state of Georgia for pressuring local officials to help him steal that state’s electoral votes in the 2020 election. The gravest possible criminal charge would be that Trump incited the January 6 2021 riot at the US Capitol building to halt the legal transfer of power to Joe Biden.
Instead, Trump’s latest legal saga opens with charges he paid a pornographic actress on the eve of the 2016 US presidential election to keep her quiet about a one-time sexual encounter between them, and then falsifying his campaign’s financial records to cover his tracks. It’s a case brought by a local New York prosecutor whose own candidacy for office included tough talk of a Trump indictment. ..
IAN BREMMER: From porn stars to vote stealing, Trump’s legal woes may aid his 2024 run for presidency
The controversial billionaire’s ability to persuade his supporters that he’s the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ could boost his popularity among Republican voters
