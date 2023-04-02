US storm heads east after claiming at least 22 lives in south and midwest

Markets deal with contagion fears and banking-sector stress but the local bourse gains 4.18% for the quarter
Little Rock, Arkansas — A violent storm packing high winds and heavy rains ripped through southern and midwestern sections of the US as it headed east on Saturday, leaving at least 22 dead and scores injured, according to officials and media reports.
At least five people were killed in Arkansas, according to officials, as first responders sifted through debris for more possible victims after tornadoes sliced through the state on Friday. Officials also reported four deaths in Illinois and three in Indiana.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee department of health confirmed seven weather-related deaths in McNairy County, at the Mississippi border. Tennessee Emergency Management Agency director Patrick Sheehan said the number of people injured and damaged structures in several counties was not yet determined.
Just south of the Tennessee border in Madison County, Alabama, 90-year-old Ovie Lasater was killed when a tornado destroyed her home, county coroner Tyler Berryhill said.
Fox News reported another death in Pontotoc County in neighbouring Mississippi.
In Illinois, three people were killed in Crawford County after the collapse of a residential structure, the state Emergency Management Agency said.
These were in addition to the 50-year-old man who died in Belvidere, a city in northern Illinois, after a roof collapsed at a theatre with 260 people inside. Dan Zaccard, a senior emergency management official in Boone County, said on Saturday the incident left 40 people injured.
The crowd at the city’s Apollo Theatre was attending a concert featuring the heavy-metal group Morbid Angel, which was on its “Tour of Terror”.
Power outages
One person was killed in Sussex County, Delaware, after a line of powerful storms tore through the region on Saturday night, an ABC News affiliate reported.
The National Weather Service on Saturday warned of thunderstorms moving across the eastern third of the US that are likely to result in power outages and downed trees from winds with gusts of more than 100km/h.
The twisters sheared roofs and walls from many buildings in Arkansas, flipped over vehicles and downed trees and power lines in Little Rock and large areas east and northeast of the state capital, officials said.
The blast of extreme spring weather swept much of the US on Friday, menacing the nation’s midsection from Texas to the Great Lakes with thunderstorms and tornadoes.
Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Saturday there were five confirmed dead in the state. “ We have a couple of others that have been reported, but we do not have confirmation from local law enforcement on the ground,” she said.
Four of the Arkansas fatalities were reported in Wynne, about 160km east of Little Rock, Cross County coroner Eli Long said.
One person was killed and more than 50 people were admitted to hospital in North Little Rock, Pulaski County spokesperson Madeline Roberts told the Washington Post.
US President Joe Biden spoke with Huckabee Sanders and the mayors of Little Rock and Wynne, the White House said in a statement. He also spoke with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell.
Huckabee Sanders said Biden and homeland security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, in phone calls on Saturday, offered federal government support. “Anything that Arkansas needs, they have assured us that those resources will be here and on the ground,” she said.
In Sullivan County, Indiana, three people were killed, Indiana state police sergeant Matt Ames said. A state of emergency was declared for the affected areas, sheriff Jason Bobbitt said on Facebook.
The turbulent weather occurred one week after a swarm of thunderstorms unleashed a deadly tornado that devastated the Mississippi town of Rolling Fork, destroying many of the community’s 400 homes and killing 26 people.
Reuters
