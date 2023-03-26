Powerful tornado kills 25 people in Mississippi

A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
Silver City, Mississippi — Rescuers combed through rubble on Saturday after a powerful storm tore across Mississippi late on Friday, killing at least 25 people there and one person in Alabama as it levelled hundreds of buildings and spawned at least one devastating tornado.
The tornado stayed on the ground for about an hour and cut a path of destruction 274km long, according to Nicholas Price, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson, Mississippi.
In Rolling Fork, a town of about 1,900 in western Mississippi that was hit the hardest, homes were reduced to rubble, tree trunks snapped like twigs and cars were tossed aside like toys. The town’s water tower lay twisted on the ground.
Michael Searcy, a storm chaser who saw the tornado approach Rolling Fork, spent hours helping to rescue trapped people.
“As soon as we would go from one vehicle to the next vehicle or from building to building, we could hear screams and we could hear cries for help,” he said. “And we were just basically in small groups, digging through the rubble, trying to find and extricate people.”
Members of one family narrowly escaped by taking shelter in a bathroom; the rest of the house collapsed around them, and the high winds dropped a van on top of the home, Searcy said.
In Silver City, a rural community of about 300, residents described locking themselves in interior rooms and cowering inside bathtubs as the tornado swept through.
“I thought about God,” said Katherine Ray. “I just started saying, ‘I followed the Ten Commandments, Lord, it’s just me at the house,’ and I just said, ‘Just take care of me’.”
Her prayer was answered, she said; her trailer was damaged but still standing, while many of her neighbours saw theirs completely destroyed.
Governor Tate Reeves, who visited Silver City on Saturday, declared a state of emergency in the affected areas.
In Alabama, struck by the same storm system, rescuers pulled a man from the mud when his trailer was overturned, but the man later died from his injuries. That appeared to be the only reported death in the state.
US President Joe Biden described the images from Mississippi as “heartbreaking” and said in a statement that he had spoken with Reeves and offered his condolences and full federal support for the recovery.
Mississippi officials set up three emergency shelters, including at the National Guard Armory in Rolling Fork.
Parts of Mississippi and Alabama could face damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes again on Sunday, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said.
About 26,000 customers remained without power since Saturday evening in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee due to the storm, according to the website PowerOutage.us.
Jarrett Brown, a volunteer with the disaster response organisation Team Rubicon who travelled to Rolling Fork, told Reuters the damage showed that the storm was inescapable for some residents. “In some of these areas, there was no safe spot to go to,” he said via a video call.
Tim and Tracy Harden, owners of Chuck’s Dairy Barn in Rolling Fork, said in a Facebook post they hid inside a small walk-in cooler one minute before the tornado demolished their building.
“Forever grateful to the customer with the broken arm that kept going and freed us all from the cooler,” they wrote.
At least 24 reports of tornadoes, stretching from western Mississippi into Alabama, were issued to the National Weather Service on Friday night and into Saturday morning by storm chasers and observers.
Reuters
