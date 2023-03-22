Biden’s hometown worries about him seeking re-election

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
Among the design principles to be followed is not to confine the task to technocrats and their political principals
Zuma’s legal team argues that issues raised must be heard and decided by the court hearing the criminal matter against the senior state advocate and the journalist
The success or failure of the protests has huge implications for both the EFF and ANC, and President Cyril Ramaphosa is watching closely, as one demand is his removal from office
Food producer reported a 7.4% increase in revenue in the 21 weeks to February 26, while input inflation jumped 14.7%
The increase implies that the Reserve Bank may continue its cycle of interest rate hikes for longer than expected, continuing to put pressure on businesses and consumers
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
A poll has found that about half of Americans believe the investigation is politically motivated, but a large majority find it believable that the former president paid the money
If SA can’t beat Liberia, they don’t deserve to play alongside Africa’s best in Ivory Coast next year
Still dreaming about the garments from the Valentino and Schiaparelli shows
Signs of affection for Joe Biden are hard to miss in Scranton, the US president’s childhood hometown.
Two streets and an expressway into the city bear his name, and personal letters from Biden that invoke the “Scranton values” of hard work and common decency that he frequently flags are proudly displayed in living rooms and offices of some supporters.
Two residents told of Biden making surprise calls to their mothers during one of his visits. Business owners credit Biden’s programmes for their financial survival through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite those strong ties, interviews with about two dozen Scranton voters show many harbour deep concerns about Biden running again. Biden, 80, is already the oldest sitting US president and would be 86 at the end of his second term, if re-elected.
“I worry about his age and his health,” said coffee-shop owner Jenn Saunders, 57, who voted for Biden in 2020.
The interviews provide a window into voters’ attitudes towards the president’s re-election bid, set to be formally announced soon. National polls show Democrats want a younger candidate, and the lack of fervour in Scranton may be an early warning sign for the party. Biden’s approval rating remains quite low but it edged up to 42% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll this month.
Many Scranton residents say they might back Biden again in 2024, albeit without much enthusiasm. They expressed frustration at the Rust Belt town’s long economic slump and the apparent lack of options in 2024.
“I think it’s kind of what he’s supposed to do, run again, right? That’s really what he’s supposed to do. Is there a president that didn’t go for a second run at all? But who else is there?” said Kimberly Smith, 45, a manager at the city’s Glider Diner. “We just need someone fresh.”
With lower voting rates than many other democracies, enthusiasm plays an important role in deciding US elections. On average, 57% of eligible voters cast ballots in the last four presidential elections.
Biden aides say they welcome a possible rematch against Donald Trump, arguing it will help energise a base angered by the former president. However, polls show the American public doesn’t feel the same way.
“The idea of a Biden-Trump rematch makes me cringe,” said Donald Banks, 83, a retired teacher and Scranton native. Saunders said choosing Biden over Trump might end up being “the lesser of two evils once again”.
Presidential origins
Scranton, where European immigrants once flocked to work in coal mines, has long been the foundation of Biden’s origin story, even though he left aged about 10. The region was for years dominated by Democrats, but Trump upended that dynamic with his support among white, working-class voters.
Biden won the Democratic stronghold of Lackawanna County — due in large part to Scranton — by nine points in 2020, outperforming Hillary Clinton in 2016, who won the county by less than four points.
Biden often peppers speeches with references to the lessons learnt in his town in northeastern Pennsylvania, now a swing state in presidential elections. Biden has visited Scranton twice as president and several times on the campaign trail.
“I am proud to fight for the Scranton values that we were raised on,” Biden wrote in a 2021 letter to former mayor Jim Connors. The letter is on display in Connors’ living room, along with other Biden photos and a newspaper clipping showing a 13-year-old Biden at a Scranton parade for former president Harry Truman.
Connors, 76, says the president embodies the underdog mentality embraced by working-class cities such as Scranton. He says he is proud of Biden for leading the global fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“He went over there [to visit Ukraine] to help. He’s from Scranton. That’s what we do. They call this place the friendly city. That’s not just hype,” Connors said. “That's how Joe was raised.”
If Biden wants to run again, “let somebody step up and beat him”, he added.
Few residents, though, said life has improved under Biden. Glyn Johns, 29, is a local black activist who had hoped having a Scranton native in the White House would illuminate the problems facing Rust Belt cities. Roughly one in five people in the town are in poverty, twice the national rate, and the school district sits near the bottom of national and state rankings.
“I still think there should be more than street names that are changed and highways that are renamed for you. Because those highways still have potholes. People that are on Biden Street are still struggling with their businesses,” said Johns.
Black voters were credited for helping deliver the White House to Biden, but Democrats fear some black people are growing disillusioned and souring on the idea that politics offers solutions to their problems.
Paige Cognetti, the current mayor of Scranton, says the city has flourished under Biden, even if that has sometimes gone unnoticed. She said the city and region benefited from millions of Covid-19 stimulus dollars, including paying for a new fleet of electric vehicles.
Scranton has tapped into federal funding to help boost local wages and support small businesses. Biden is also supporting a plan to build a new rail line from Scranton to New York City.
“So, when I think about President Biden, I don’t just think about President Biden being our hometown son,” Cognetti said. “I think about him ushering through an era of funding for the things that cities like Scranton need.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Biden’s hometown worries about him seeking re-election
Some resident are concerned about his age, others say little has changed under his leadership
Signs of affection for Joe Biden are hard to miss in Scranton, the US president’s childhood hometown.
Two streets and an expressway into the city bear his name, and personal letters from Biden that invoke the “Scranton values” of hard work and common decency that he frequently flags are proudly displayed in living rooms and offices of some supporters.
Two residents told of Biden making surprise calls to their mothers during one of his visits. Business owners credit Biden’s programmes for their financial survival through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite those strong ties, interviews with about two dozen Scranton voters show many harbour deep concerns about Biden running again. Biden, 80, is already the oldest sitting US president and would be 86 at the end of his second term, if re-elected.
“I worry about his age and his health,” said coffee-shop owner Jenn Saunders, 57, who voted for Biden in 2020.
The interviews provide a window into voters’ attitudes towards the president’s re-election bid, set to be formally announced soon. National polls show Democrats want a younger candidate, and the lack of fervour in Scranton may be an early warning sign for the party. Biden’s approval rating remains quite low but it edged up to 42% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll this month.
Many Scranton residents say they might back Biden again in 2024, albeit without much enthusiasm. They expressed frustration at the Rust Belt town’s long economic slump and the apparent lack of options in 2024.
“I think it’s kind of what he’s supposed to do, run again, right? That’s really what he’s supposed to do. Is there a president that didn’t go for a second run at all? But who else is there?” said Kimberly Smith, 45, a manager at the city’s Glider Diner. “We just need someone fresh.”
With lower voting rates than many other democracies, enthusiasm plays an important role in deciding US elections. On average, 57% of eligible voters cast ballots in the last four presidential elections.
Biden aides say they welcome a possible rematch against Donald Trump, arguing it will help energise a base angered by the former president. However, polls show the American public doesn’t feel the same way.
“The idea of a Biden-Trump rematch makes me cringe,” said Donald Banks, 83, a retired teacher and Scranton native. Saunders said choosing Biden over Trump might end up being “the lesser of two evils once again”.
Presidential origins
Scranton, where European immigrants once flocked to work in coal mines, has long been the foundation of Biden’s origin story, even though he left aged about 10. The region was for years dominated by Democrats, but Trump upended that dynamic with his support among white, working-class voters.
Biden won the Democratic stronghold of Lackawanna County — due in large part to Scranton — by nine points in 2020, outperforming Hillary Clinton in 2016, who won the county by less than four points.
Biden often peppers speeches with references to the lessons learnt in his town in northeastern Pennsylvania, now a swing state in presidential elections. Biden has visited Scranton twice as president and several times on the campaign trail.
“I am proud to fight for the Scranton values that we were raised on,” Biden wrote in a 2021 letter to former mayor Jim Connors. The letter is on display in Connors’ living room, along with other Biden photos and a newspaper clipping showing a 13-year-old Biden at a Scranton parade for former president Harry Truman.
Connors, 76, says the president embodies the underdog mentality embraced by working-class cities such as Scranton. He says he is proud of Biden for leading the global fight against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“He went over there [to visit Ukraine] to help. He’s from Scranton. That’s what we do. They call this place the friendly city. That’s not just hype,” Connors said. “That's how Joe was raised.”
If Biden wants to run again, “let somebody step up and beat him”, he added.
Few residents, though, said life has improved under Biden. Glyn Johns, 29, is a local black activist who had hoped having a Scranton native in the White House would illuminate the problems facing Rust Belt cities. Roughly one in five people in the town are in poverty, twice the national rate, and the school district sits near the bottom of national and state rankings.
“I still think there should be more than street names that are changed and highways that are renamed for you. Because those highways still have potholes. People that are on Biden Street are still struggling with their businesses,” said Johns.
Black voters were credited for helping deliver the White House to Biden, but Democrats fear some black people are growing disillusioned and souring on the idea that politics offers solutions to their problems.
Paige Cognetti, the current mayor of Scranton, says the city has flourished under Biden, even if that has sometimes gone unnoticed. She said the city and region benefited from millions of Covid-19 stimulus dollars, including paying for a new fleet of electric vehicles.
Scranton has tapped into federal funding to help boost local wages and support small businesses. Biden is also supporting a plan to build a new rail line from Scranton to New York City.
“So, when I think about President Biden, I don’t just think about President Biden being our hometown son,” Cognetti said. “I think about him ushering through an era of funding for the things that cities like Scranton need.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden may be old but pointing it out is age discrimination
Nikki Haley to challenge Donald Trump and others in US presidential bid
US president outlines progressive priorities in State of the Union address
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.