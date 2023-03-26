World / Africa

Kamala Harris pledges more investment in Africa

US vice-president’s tour of Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia comes as the US seeks to counter the influence of rival China

26 March 2023 - 22:32 Cooper Inveen and Edward McAllister
US Vice-President Kamala Harris greets children as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to begin her trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, in Accra, Ghana, March 26 2023. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS
US Vice-President Kamala Harris greets children as she arrives at the Kotoka International Airport to begin her trip to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia, in Accra, Ghana, March 26 2023. Picture: FRANCIS KOKOROKO/REUTERS

Accra — US Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Sunday that the US will increase investment in Africa and help spur economic growth as she began a week long tour of the continent aimed at offering a counter to the influence of rival China.

China has invested heavily in Africa in recent decades, including in infrastructure and resource development, while Russian influence has also grown, including through the deployment of troops from Russia's private military contractor Wagner Group to aid governments in several countries.

"On this trip I intend to do work that is focused on increasing investments here on the continent and facilitating economic growth and opportunity," Harris said shortly after touching down in Ghana, the first destination in a trip that will include visits to Tanzania and Zambia.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has sought to strengthen ties with Africa, in part to offer an alternative to rival powers.

In December, ahead of a US-Africa summit, the Biden administration committed $55bn to the continent over the next three years. Secretary of state Antony Blinken announced $150m in new humanitarian aid for the Sahel region during a visit to Niger this month.

Biden is yet to visit Africa as president.

On this trip, Harris will also discuss China’s engagement in technology and economic issues in Africa that concern the US, as well as China’s involvement in debt restructuring, senior US officials said last week.

Harris will meet Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo this week and will visit a former slave castle from which slaves were sent to America during the slave trade era.

Harris will be in Ghana from March 26-29, then in Tanzania from March 29-31. Her final stop is Zambia, on March 31 and April 1. She will meet with the three countries’ presidents and plans to announce public- and private-sector investments.

Reuters 

