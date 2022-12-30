Trump loses battle to keep tax returns under wraps

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell says ‘many more people’ injured in gas tanker explosion on Christmas Eve are in hospital
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
The Bahamian Securities Commission's move followed a warning from FTX founder over cyberattacks against the exchange
Economists said they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in the coming months
Growth dragged down by agriculture, which contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter amid the worst drought in four decades
Brazilian soccer legend was so skilful and intuitive he could play in every generation, says Manchester City manager
As the person who dressed the Sex Pistols, Westwood was synonymous with 1970s punk rock
A Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives committee released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public on Friday in an extraordinary move days before Republicans are due to take control of the chamber.
Release of Trump’s edited returns for 2015 to 2020 caps years of battle between the Republican former president and Democratic legislators that was settled only last month by the US Supreme Court.
This is the latest blow to Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate. He now faces many legal woes as he mounts a 2024 re-election bid.
Earlier this month, the House committee investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters asked federal prosecutors to charge him with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection for his role in the riot.
House ways and means committee chair Richard Neal requested the returns in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to determine if legislation on presidential tax returns was warranted.
Republicans said the move could lead to the political weaponisation of tax returns, and warned that party members who take over the panel next month would face pressure to pursue a similar path against high-profile Democrats.
Trump, who took office in 2017, was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns. He sued the committee to try to keep them private but the US high court ruled in the committee’s favour.
In a report last week, the committee outlined its findings from its examination of the documents, saying the internal revenue service broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three of four years while he was president.
Details previously released by the panel showed Trump paid no income tax in 2020, his final full year in office, despite millions of dollars in earnings from his sprawling business empire.
The records show Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically from 2015 to 2020, during his first presidential bid and term in office. They show Trump and his wife Melania Trump claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax in several of those years.
Democrats were on a tight timeline to find a way to handle the returns once they obtained them, given that Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday after winning a slim majority in November’s midterm elections.
The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill before it left on its winter recess that would mandate that the tax service complete audits of presidents’ tax filings within 90 days of their inaugurations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Trump loses battle to keep tax returns under wraps
Papers released just before the Republicans take over US House of Representatives from Democrats
A Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives committee released six years of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns to the public on Friday in an extraordinary move days before Republicans are due to take control of the chamber.
Release of Trump’s edited returns for 2015 to 2020 caps years of battle between the Republican former president and Democratic legislators that was settled only last month by the US Supreme Court.
This is the latest blow to Trump, 76, who was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House only to be acquitted both times by the US Senate. He now faces many legal woes as he mounts a 2024 re-election bid.
Earlier this month, the House committee investigating the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters asked federal prosecutors to charge him with four crimes, including obstruction and insurrection for his role in the riot.
House ways and means committee chair Richard Neal requested the returns in 2019, arguing that Congress needed them to determine if legislation on presidential tax returns was warranted.
Republicans said the move could lead to the political weaponisation of tax returns, and warned that party members who take over the panel next month would face pressure to pursue a similar path against high-profile Democrats.
Trump, who took office in 2017, was the first presidential candidate in decades not to release his tax returns. He sued the committee to try to keep them private but the US high court ruled in the committee’s favour.
In a report last week, the committee outlined its findings from its examination of the documents, saying the internal revenue service broke its own rules by not auditing Trump for three of four years while he was president.
Details previously released by the panel showed Trump paid no income tax in 2020, his final full year in office, despite millions of dollars in earnings from his sprawling business empire.
The records show Trump’s income and tax liability fluctuated dramatically from 2015 to 2020, during his first presidential bid and term in office. They show Trump and his wife Melania Trump claimed large deductions and losses and paid little or no income tax in several of those years.
Democrats were on a tight timeline to find a way to handle the returns once they obtained them, given that Republicans will take control of the House on Tuesday after winning a slim majority in November’s midterm elections.
The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill before it left on its winter recess that would mandate that the tax service complete audits of presidents’ tax filings within 90 days of their inaugurations.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US of House of Representatives votes to release Trump’s tax filings
Donald Trump must face insurrection charges, panel probing US Capitol riot says
Committee tipped to seek criminal prosecution of Donald Trump
Donald Trump faces double blow next week
GRACELIN BASKARAN: An awful 2022, but a few encouraging upsides
Democrats take Georgia runoff — what it means for Trump and Republicans
Trump’s company convicted of tax fraud in New York trial
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.