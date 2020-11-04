Jair Bolsonaro’s son charged with corruption in Brazil

World / Americas

Rio de Janeiro  — State prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said late on Tuesday they have formally charged against Flavio Bolsonaro, President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, over his alleged participation in a scheme to siphon off public funds.

A former aide, Fabricio Queiroz, was also charged along with another 15 people whom prosecutors did not name. The scandal  will increase pressure on Brazil's leader, Jair Bolsonaro.

Prosecutors have been investigating an alleged corruption ring in which Flavio Bolsonaro would receive part of the salaries paid to cabinet staff when he was a member of the Rio de Janeiro state legislature, a scheme known as “rachadinha” in Brazil.

Prosecutors say the alleged scam lasted between 2007 and 2018.

In a statement, Flavio Bolsonaro denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations against him are baseless.

“I have not committed any crimes,” he said.

O Globoone, one of Brazil's leading dailies, reported the investigation in September,  citing a more than 300-page indictment detailing the charges.

Reuters

