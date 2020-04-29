Court blocks Jair Bolsonaro’s pick for federal police chief

Sao Paulo — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Wednesday blocked President Jair Bolsonaro's choice to run the federal police, after an opposition party argued that the appointment of a family friend would allow him inappropriate influence over law enforcement.

The decision by judge Alexandre de Moraes came after the top court authorised an investigation into allegations by Bolsonaro's former justice minister that the president had abused his power by swapping the police chief.

The selection comes amid investigations of alleged wrongdoing by Bolsonaro's sons.

Bolsonaro's appointee, Alexandre Ramagem, and the presidential press office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Moraes wrote that he granted the injunction, which can still be appealed, because there were relevant signs that Ramagem, who was set to take office on Wednesday afternoon, could be compromised by his close relationship with Bolsonaro's family.

Ramagem, who joined the federal police in 2005 and has run Brazil's intelligence agency since July, has the fewest years of service of any officer tapped to lead the force.

He took charge of Bolsonaro's security in 2018 after a stabbing on the campaign trail and grew close to the president's sons, who have been accused of taking part in embezzlement and disinformation schemes, which they deny.

Judged Celso de Mello gave the federal police 60 days to carry out the abuse of power investigation.

Based on the results of the police investigation, the public prosecutor will decide whether to press charges against the president. An indictment would have to be approved by the lower house.

The biggest political storm since Bolsonaro took office in 2019 came in the midst of Brazil's worst public health crisis. The health ministry reported that a record 474 people died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,017.

Confirmed cases have risen at 5,000 a day in the past 48 hours, to 71,866.

“So what? I'm sorry, but what do you want me to do?” Bolsonaro told reporters when asked about the record deaths.

A poll by Datafolha, published on Monday evening, sh