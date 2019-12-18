Brazil prosecutors raid homes of Bolsonaro associates

Rio de Janeiro — Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors on Wednesday raided properties of the former staff of Flavio Bolsonaro, the son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and relatives of the president’s former wife, according to prosecutors.

The investigation is an offshoot from an earlier probe looking into suspicious payments to staff from when Senator Flavio Bolsonaro was a Rio state legislator. Flavio Bolsonaro has been the focus of a probe into embezzlement and money-laundering, reports said.

The original investigation was frozen by Brazil’s Supreme Court earlier in 2019, but has since been reopened. Flavio Bolsonaro has insisted he is innocent of any crimes.

However, the investigation has been a stain on him and his father’s administration, which came to power vowing to kick out years of political graft in Brazil.

Investigators carried out 24 raids as part of the probe into Fabrício Queiroz, Flavio Bolsonaro’s former employee at the state legislature who is being investigated on suspicion of helping skim phantom employees’ salaries, the Rio state prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

It added that due to the secrecy of the case, it could not reveal any more details.

They also carried out search warrants at properties linked to the former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro, Ana Cristina Valle, the sources said.

In a statement, Queiroz said he was surprised by the raids, but was unconcerned by them, “since he has always co-operated with the investigations”. A spokesman for Flavio Bolsonaro had no immediate comment.

Reuters was unable to reach Ana Cristina Valle.

Reuters