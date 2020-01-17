World / Americas

Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr to defend Donald Trump at trial

The two are vocal about their support for Trump, and Dershowitz has been associated with accused sex offender and Trump friend, Jeffrey Epstein

17 January 2020 - 18:36 Josh Wingrove and Jordan Fabian
Lawyer Alan Dershowitz, speaks at a press conference in Kiev in April 2011.Picture: AFP/GENYA SAVILOV

Washington — US President Donald Trump has named constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz to present arguments for his acquittal in his Senate impeachment trial, Dershowitz said in an interview.

“I can confirm that I will be making oral arguments at the Senate trial addressing the constitutional issues around impeachment,” Dershowitz said.

Trump also added the former Whitewater prosecutors Ken Starr and Robert Ray to his team, according to Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow. Starr was the independent counsel for the investigation, which began with real estate deals by former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary Clinton, and ultimately led to Clinton’s impeachment in 1998 for lying about an affair.

Ray succeeded Starr as independent counsel and issued the final report on the Whitewater investigation. Starr has publicly criticised Trump’s impeachment, drawing ridicule from Democrats who considered Clinton’s impeachment to be an overreach by Republicans.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Sekulow will lead the team, which will also include former Florida attorney-general Pam Bondi, who joined the White House last year to advise on impeachment, Sekulow said. A Florida lawyer for Trump, Jane Raskin, will also be on the team, he said.

“Pat and I will be leading,” Sekulow said in an interview. “We’ll be the constants” and both men will speak on “multiple” occasions, he said. Other members of the team will also have speaking roles, he said.

The Democrat-controlled House adopted two articles of impeachment against Trump last year, finding that he abused his power by trying to pressure Ukraine’s government into investigating his political rivals and then obstructed Congress by directing government officials not to cooperate with an inquiry into the episode. The Republican-led Senate will begin its trial on the two articles next week; Trump is expected to be acquitted.

Dershowitz is a celebrity lawyer who has publicly criticised Trump’s impeachment. He said he would make “exactly the same arguments if Hillary Clinton had been elected and impeached on the same grounds ... I think it creates a very dangerous precedent for future presidents”. 

But he brings baggage to the president’s defence team. He has been associated with accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and faces a defamation lawsuit from a woman who says she was forced to have sex with Epstein’s friends and acquaintances, including Dershowitz, from 2000 to 2002.

Dershowitz has denied the allegation and has publicly called the woman, Virginia Giuffre, a liar on multiple occasions, leading to her suit. In October, a judge ruled that Giuffre’s case could move forward.

Dershowitz and Starr both represented Epstein in 2008 when he reached an unusually lenient plea deal with the top federal prosecutor in Miami at the time, Alex Acosta, to resolve sex-crimes charges. Acosta resigned as Trump’s labour secretary last year after Manhattan prosecutors brought new charges against Epstein for sex crimes, leading to fresh scrutiny of the Florida case.

Epstein died in a federal jail in Manhattan in August while awaiting trial. Prison officials say he committed suicide.

Dershowitz is also a registered lobbyist for an Israeli billionaire, Dan Gertler, who is sanctioned by the US treasury department for alleged corruption.

Bloomberg

Setback for Donald Trump as watchdog says he violated the law over Ukraine aid

The government accountability office, which has no prosecutorial powers, noted that Congress had already voted to appropriate the funds
1 day ago

US Democrats reveal seven-member team for Trump trial

The trial is likely to start in earnest next week, with Donald Trump deriding it as a ‘con’, knowing he has the support of the Republican-led Senate
2 days ago

‘Trump lied,’ says Lev Parnas, and Mike Pence knew it all too

As part of Donald Trump’s inner circle dealing with Ukraine, Parnas is ready, willing, able — and already spilling the beans
1 day ago

Wave of sex-trafficking lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein begins

The alleged sexual predator purportedly killed himself in jail in New York, leaving victims angry that Epstein will never face them in court
5 months ago

