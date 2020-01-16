Ukraine asks FBI for help in Burisma hack and illegal surveillance

Kiev — Ukraine has appealed to the FBI for help in investigating a suspected cyber attack by Russian military hackers on the energy company Burisma, a Ukrainian interior ministry official said on Thursday.

Burisma Holdings was at the centre of attempts by US President Donald Trump last July to ask Ukrainian authorities to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat US presidential contender Joe Biden.

On Monday, California-based cybersecurity company Area 1 Security identified the hacking of Burisma and linked it to Russia’s main directorate of military intelligence, or GRU.

The same hacking group, known as “Fancy Bear” or “APT28” by cybersecurity researchers, breached the Democratic National Committee in 2016 in what US investigators described as part of an operation to disrupt that year’s election.

Russia’s defence ministry did not respond to a request for comment about Area 1 Security’s assertions.