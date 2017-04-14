US ’mother of all bombs’ killed 36 Islamic State militants in Afghanistan

The device, also known as the "mother of all bombs," is a GPS-guided munition that had never before been used in combat since its first test in 2003, when it produced a mushroom cloud visible from 32 km away.

Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai condemned the use of the weapon on Afghan soil.

"This is not the war on terror, but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as testing ground for new and dangerous weapons," he said on social media network Twitter.

At a village about 5km from the remote, mountainous area where the bomb was dropped, homes and shops appeared unaffected by the blast, a Reuters witness said.

Residents said they saw militants climbing up and down the mountain every day, making occasional visits to the village.

"They were Arabs, Pakistanis, Chinese and local insurgents coming to buy from shops in the bazaar," said resident Raz Mohammad.

On Friday, the village was swarming with Afghan and international troops, as helicopters and other aircraft flew overhead.

The strike was part of a joint operation between Afghan and international troops, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s office said in a statement.

"Afghan and foreign troops closely coordinated this operation and were extra cautious to avoid any civilian casualties," it said.

American officials said the bomb had been positioned for possible use in Afghanistan for "some time" since the administration of former president Barack Obama.

The United States has steadily intensified its air campaign against Islamic State and Taliban militants in Afghanistan, with the Air Force deploying nearly 500 weapons in the first three months of 2017, up from 300 in the corresponding 2016 period.

Reuters