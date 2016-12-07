Tech companies appear to be taking heed of Trump’s promises

Washington — President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the head of Japanese telecoms and internet firm SoftBank Group had agreed to invest $50bn in the US towards businesses and create 50,000 new jobs.

Shortly after that, it emerged Foxconn, the biggest assembler of Apple devices, was in talks about expanding the group’s US operations.

Trump stopped in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan, where he had been meeting advisers and potential Cabinet picks, along with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Masa from SoftBank of Japan, and he’s just agreed to invest $50bn in the US and 50,000 jobs," Trump said.

Son told reporters his company would create jobs by investing in start-up companies in the US.

"I just came to celebrate his new job. We were talking about it. Then I said I would like to celebrate his presidential job and commit, because he would do a lot of deregulation. I said this is great. The US would become great again," Son said.

Foxconn gave no details of its potential investment in the US.

The Taiwan-based manufacturer assembles iPhones, iPads and other Apple hardware outside the US, in addition to computers and appliances for other global brands. Trump has publicly called for Apple to move production back to the US to create jobs. Most of Foxconn’s assembly force is currently in China.

"Moving manufacturing is difficult and complicated," said Bill Tsai, an analyst at Mega International Investment Services Corporation, citing the need to find labour and build a supply chain. "Politics is temporary, business is permanent."

China ambassador

Trump has offered the post of US ambassador to China to Iowa governor Terry Branstad, a longtime friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to three people close to the matter.

Branstad, a Republican, had accepted the offer, said the three people, who asked for anonymity.

The decision comes at a time of heightened tension with China after Trump abandoned almost four decades of diplomatic protocol on December 2 by speaking directly with the leader of Taiwan, which Beijing considers a rogue province.

Trump has been critical of China’s currency policies and military build-up. He has not named his choice for secretary of state, the top US diplomatic post.

Branstad arrived at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday afternoon with his wife, Chris, and his chief of staff, Michael Bousselot.

A contingent of Trump’s top advisers gathered for the meeting with Branstad, including Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, Donald Trump Jr and Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, according to two people familiar with the matter.

An hour after Branstad went up the lift to Trump’s office, he re-emerged in the lobby, where he told reporters he would not comment on whether he was offered a post.

"I’m really excited about the quality of people that he’s attracting to the Cabinet," Branstad said. "I’m very proud to have supported Donald Trump for president."

Victory tour

Trump will be in Iowa on Thursday for a stop on his post-election victory tour. The longest-serving governor in US history, Branstad, 70, started a second run as governor in 2011. He previously held the job from 1983-1999.

Branstad’s friendship with Xi may be one of the reasons Trump picked him for the ambassador post. Two days before the November 8 presidential election, during a rally in Sioux City, Trump singled out Branstad as an ideal liaison to China. "You would be our prime candidate to take care of China," Trump said in calling the governor to the stage.

Branstad and Xi met when China’s leader made his first trip to Iowa in 1985 during a sister-state exchange. At the time Xi was a young agricultural official from Hebei province, working as director of the Feed Association of Shijiazhuang Prefecture.

The two men have reconnected several times since then. Despite their cultural differences, the pair forged strong bonds and have used their mutual love of agriculture to bridge the gap between their respective countries on human rights, economic issues and other tensions.

Branstad in 2012 feted Xi, then China’s vice-president, with an elaborate dinner at the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines, and days after Trump’s election embarked on a previously planned, week-long trade mission to China and Japan, his fourth trip to China in the past seven years.

Branstad, unlike some establishment Republicans in other states, was an enthusiastic backer of Trump even during some of the most difficult spells during the campaign. The governor’s older son, Eric, served as state director for Trump’s campaign.

Iowa favoured Trump by about nine percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton, after twice voting for President Barack Obama. Trump carried Iowa by the largest margin for a Republican since Ronald Reagan in 1980.

China is Iowa’s second-largest export market, behind Canada. Figures from the US-China Business Council show Iowa exported $2.3bn in goods and $273m in services to China in 2015. Crop production accounted for about $1.4bn of the exports. Agricultural machinery, chemicals and other products were also sold.

Among the main challenges facing the new ambassador will be Trump’s potential trade policy, including a vow to name China as a currency manipulator; state-sponsored computer hacking; and tensions surrounding China’s territorial claims in the South China Sea.

If Branstad is confirmed, it would trigger a domino effect in the state that would include Iowa getting its first female governor with the ascension of lieutenant governor Kim Reynolds, Branstad’s desired political heir.

Reuters and Bloomberg