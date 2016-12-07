Chief of airline responsible for crash in Colombia is arrested

La Paz — Bolivian officials arrested the head of Lamia Airlines on Tuesday after a crash involving one of the charter firm’s aircraft, which killed a Brazilian football team and dozens of others.

Gustavo Vargas, director-general of the Bolivian charter firm, was arrested as part of a probe into the November 29 crash, which claimed the lives of 71 people, including all but a handful of players from Chapecoense Real football club.

"There was an arrest order for the director of the company," said prosecutor Ivan Quintanilla, who told reporters he had issued arrest orders for six people in connection with the crash, including a secretary and a mechanic at the airline.

Aviation officials also removed documents from Lamia’s offices as part of the probe, media reported.

Lamia Airlines is a Bolivian-registered charter company that specialises in flying Latin American football clubs.